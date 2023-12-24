Skip to content
Abellio: Service interruptions between Halle and Nordhausen

Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Railroad - Abellio: Service interruptions between Halle and Nordhausen

Travelers on the railroad line between Nordhausen and Halle/Saale must continue to expect train cancellations in the nights leading up to New Year's Eve. From the evening of Christmas Day up to and including New Year's Eve morning, there will be no trains on the route between Halle/Saale main station via Lutherstadt Eisleben and Sangerhausen to Nordhausen between 6.00 pm and 6.00 am. This was announced by the rail operator Abellio on its website. The company explained that there was a lack of staff at the signal boxes. MDR online first reported on the outages.

According to Abellio, the S-Bahn line S7 and the regional express lines RE8 and RE9 are affected. The regional express line RE10 is canceled between Sangerhausen and Klostermansfeld. Buses will operate as rail replacement services.

