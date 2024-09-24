Abba's Björn Ulvaeus Ties the Knot for the Third Time, with "Great British Bake Off" Host Sandi Toksvig Conducting the Ceremony

On September 21st, 2024, as stated on his Instagram, Swedish songwriter and guitarist Björn Ulvaeus tied the knot with Christina Sas from Herning, Denmark.

The couple crossed paths in Nuremberg, Germany, back in 2021, during the launch of ABBA's last album, Voyage. They entered a romantic relationship in the spring of 2022. Their marital ceremony took place in Copenhagen, surrounded by beloved companions and family members.

A photo shared on Instagram captured comedienne Sandi Toksvig, ex-host of "The Great British Bake Off" (a show known as "The Great British Baking Show" in the US), stylishly attired in a red robe embellished with gold designs, holding papers, with the newlyweds in the background.

Representatives of Ulvaeus confirmed to the PA Media news agency that Toksvig officiated the wedding.

Beginning in the 1970s, ABBA, the chart-topping duo from both the US and Europe, was formed by two couples: Ulvaeus with vocalist Agnetha Fältskog, and Benny Andersson with vocalist Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

Ulvaeus and Fältskog tied the knot in 1971, while Andersson and Lyngstad followed suit in 1978. After their Eurovision Song Contest victory with "Waterloo" and global hits like "Mamma Mia," "Dancing Queen," "SOS," and "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)," Ulvaeus and Fältskog parted ways before the release of the 1979 song "Voulez-Vous."

Two years later, Andersson and Lyngstad also divided, leading to the disbandment of ABBA in 1982.

Ulvaeus wed Lena Kallersjö in 1981, but the pair eventually separated after 41 years of marriage in 2022, a year following ABBA's reunión.

He shares four children, two from each of his previous marriages.

The newlyweds celebrated their marriage with entertainment during the reception, featuring a live band playing ABBA's popular songs.After the wedding ceremony, guests were treated to an entertaining after-party filled with music and dancing.

