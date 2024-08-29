ABBA prohibits Trump from utilizing ABBA's tunes

Universal Music, representing ABBA, has warned U.S. presidential hopeful Donald Trump to cease utilizing the Swedish pop group's numerous anthems at his political gatherings.

Via email to AFP, Universal Music in Sweden stated that footage revealed ABBA's tunes being played at least one rally of the former right-wing president. "We have instructed for its elimination and removal," the declaration read. The record label emphasized that they had not granted authorization to utilize the ABBA tracks, thus implying that Trump had no such approval or license.

According to Swedish publication "Svenska Dagbladet," one of its journalists attended a Trump rally in Minnesota, a state with a significant Swedish immigrant population, in July. There, the ABBA hit "The Winner Takes it All" was echoed, followed by a ten-minute video display on a giant screen showcasing the band performing popular songs such as "Money, Money, Money" and "Dancing Queen" in their prime.

ABBA is not the only artist to advise Trump against utilizing their music. Others include Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Celine Dion, and the Rolling Stones.

