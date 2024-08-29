Abba appeals to Trump to avoid utilizing any of their music at his political gatherings

ABBA's music label in Sweden has requested that U.S. presidential hopeful Donald Trump cease playing their tunes at his campaign events. In an email to the AFP news agency, Universal Music Sweden stated that videos show ABBA's music was played at least once at a Trump rally. "We've instructed for it to be removed and taken down," the company declared. The label underlined that they hadn't granted permission to utilize ABBA's songs, thus Trump lacks "authorization or license" to do so.

According to Swedish daily "Svenska Dagbladet," one of their journalists was present at a campaign event in Minnesota, a state with a significant Swedish-American population, where they observed "The Winner Takes It All" by ABBA being played, followed by a 10-minute display on a large screen of the band performing hits such as "Money, Money, Money" and "Dancing Queen."

ABBA is not the first artist to ask Trump to stop using their music, with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Celine Dion, and the Rolling Stones also making the same request.

