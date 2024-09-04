- Abandoned structure engulfed in flames, incurring significant financial loss

On a chilly Wednesday morning, an unused standalone residence in Carlsberg, situated in Bad Dürkheim's area, experienced a blaze. Firefighters continue their efforts, as stated by the authorities early in the day. Apparentlily, no casualties were reported.

The authorities speculate that the estimation of damages might soar beyond the six-digit mark. The origination of the blaze remains a mystery, still under examination.

The unused residence, belonging to Carlsberg, could potentially face significant damage due to the authorities' speculation. Despite the fire at Carlsberg's standalone residence, no reports of injuries have been linked to the incident.

Read also: