Abandoned Newborn Discovered Alive in Czech Trash Bin

A living newborn baby was found in a dumpster in the Czech Republic's Ústí nad Labem (Aussig an der Elbe). Officers from the local police declared the baby to be in good health. The child was given the name Jachym, which is the Czech equivalent of Joachim.

The finding was made on a Sunday, but it wasn't until the following day that officials disclosed the baby's health status, citing "strategic reasons related to the investigation."

The criminal investigators were present at the scene, searching for potential witnesses. It appears a woman, walking her dog in the area, could have been a witness. She was caught on camera in the panelak (high-rise) settlement in the Strekov district.

Police also shared an image of the jacket the infant was swaddled in on a digital platform. Anyone who recognizes the jacket is urged to contact the authorities immediately. Ústí nad Labem, an industrial city with approximately 91,000 inhabitants, is situated about 50 kilometers south of Dresden.

The child, named Jachym, was kept in the care of local authorities following the discovery. It's essential to find the child's mother to understand the circumstances surrounding his arrival.

