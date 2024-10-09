Abandoned bridge and costly restroom: Critics condemn unnecessary expenditure

Year after year, the state indulges in wasteful spending of public funds, claims the Federation of Taxpayers in their annual report. Exorbitant bureaucracy and redundant projects contribute significantly to these high costs, the association points out. "Annually, billions of euros are squandered due to inefficient bureaucracy, often with dubious benefits or even causing real economic harm," the association's new report, dubbed the "Black Book", states. With 100 real-life instances from various municipalities and government levels, the report flags where, in the association's view, funds are being misused.

"We find that practicality is often overruled by bureaucratic regulations," lamented the association's president, Reiner Holznagel, during the report's presentation. Holznagel urged politicians to "muster the courage to axe unnecessary policies, reshuffle structures, or reconsider them". The "One-in-One-Out" principle introduced in 2015 is insufficient, according to Holznagel. This rule requires that for every new financial burden imposed by a law, an equivalent counter-relief must be achieved by the end of the legislative period.

The Federation of Taxpayers advocates for a more stringent rule: "One-in-Two-Out". "This implies that anyone establishings a new bureaucratic regulation must abolish two others, thus resulting in less bureaucracy and more freedom for individuals," Holznagel explained. Besides the main chapter on bureaucracy, the report also scrutinizes expenditure in "Infrastructure" and the peculiar use of public resources. Three examples:

The "Aged Post Bridge" in southern Hesse's Lorsch

The historical structure was closed since 2016 due to damage and was renovated at a cost of over 300,000 euros. The bridge is now open for public use, as per the Federation of Taxpayers. "However, at the end of the bridge towards the Weschnitz island, there's nowhere to proceed - a meter-high fence has been erected," the report states. Behind the fence is a nature reserve that underwent renovation in 2017. The previous path through the area is no longer accessible. The Federation of Taxpayers argues that a more economical partial renovation of the bridge might have been feasible.

Hamburg's most Expensive Toilet

Hamburg spent around 2 million euros renovating the subterranean public toilet on Mönckebergstraße shopping street for approximately a year. Initial estimates projected costs of 1.4 million euros. The toilet was shut down after only about three months due to a water leak and had to be restored to its original state. During renovations, no waterproof tray was manufactured, as per the Senate. "Regardless, the damage is tremendous: 2.08 million euros have been flushed away," the Federation of Taxpayers explains. The future costs remain unclear.

The Toad Tunnel System in Blankenese

The Altona district office reportedly installed a 465-meter amphibian guidance system with four tunnels along Falkensteiner Ufer and Falkensteiner Weg in Blankenese at a cost of 465,848 euros. The Federation of Taxpayers questions the rationale behind this investment. Firstly, the system is located on a barely-used bike lane by cars. "One might ponder if traffic signs would have sufficed here," the report states. Secondly, it is uncertain if traffic is responsible for the toad population decline, as there are no available data on this issue.

