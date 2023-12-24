Aaron Carter's sister dies at 41

One year after the death of Aaron Carter, the family has been hit by another heavy loss. His sister Bobbie Jean Carter has now died in Florida at the age of 41. She had also struggled with drug problems in the past.

It is only a year since Aaron Carter drowned in his bathtub at the age of 34. Now his older sister Bobbie Jean Carter is following in his footsteps. Mother Jane Carter told the gossip portal TMZ: "I'm in shock at the sudden death of my daughter Bobbie Jean. And I will need time to process the horrible reality that it's happening for the third time. When I can think clearly again, I will make a detailed statement. But until then, I want to grieve in peace." In addition to Aaron and Bobbie Jean, she already lost daughter Leslie to an overdose in 2012.

According to the report, the cause of Bobbie Jean's death is still unclear. The only thing that is certain is that she died on Saturday morning in Florida, according to TMZ. In addition, Bobbie Jean had repeatedly been involved with drugs in the past and was even arrested for drug possession and theft in 2023.

Daughter is now an orphan

Bobbie Jean's death is likely to hit her little daughter Bella particularly hard. The 8-year-old now has to grow up without her mom. According to Jane Carter, the girl has already lost her father recently. "As deeply as a parent feels the loss of a child, a young child's grief at the loss of a parent must be even greater. So I would like to ask all of you who are compassionate to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who has already lost her father and is now without her mother," she told TMZ.

Bobbie Jean rose to fame alongside her siblings. She was involved in the family's music business. She worked for Aaron Carter as a dresser and make-up artist during his tours in the early 2000s. She also appeared in eight episodes of the family show "House of Carters". Of Bobbie Jean's four biological siblings, only 'Backstreet Boys' singer Nick and sister Angel remain.

