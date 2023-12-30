Skip to content
A7: Closure between Othmarschen and Elbtunnel

Due to an emergency measure in the Altona Tunnel construction section, only one lane of the Autobahn 7 can be used between Othmarschen and the Elbe Tunnel southbound from 7 a.m. on Saturday morning until probably 10 a.m. on Sunday. Major damage to the drainage channel had been detected and...

The inscription "Locked" lights up on a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Due to an emergency measure in the Altona Tunnel construction section, only one lane of the Autobahn 7 can be used between Othmarschen and the Elbe Tunnel southbound from 7 a.m. on Saturday morning until probably 10 a.m. on Sunday. Major damage to the drainage channel had been detected and needed to be repaired as quickly as possible, the Autobahn Nord announced on Saturday morning. Two lanes were therefore closed.

Traffic is expected to be restricted, it said. Drivers should allow extra time or use the detour route that has been set up. This applies in particular to through traffic to the A1, A24 and A39. A spokesperson for the Hamburg Police Traffic Situation Center said in the morning that traffic was running smoothly so far.

