A7 closed southbound due to pothole repair

The Autobahn 7 was closed on Wednesday between the Owschlag and Rendsburg/Büdelsdorf junctions in the direction of Hamburg for the emergency repair of a pothole. According to a spokesperson for Autobahn GmbH, the route is expected to be reopened at around 1.00 pm. During the repair work,...

Traffic - A7 closed southbound due to pothole repair

The Autobahn 7 was closed on Wednesday between the Owschlag and Rendsburg/Büdelsdorf junctions in the direction of Hamburg for the emergency repair of a pothole. According to a spokesperson for Autobahn GmbH, the route is expected to be reopened at around 1.00 pm. During the repair work, traffic will be diverted from Owschlag via the U52 to Büdelsdorf.

