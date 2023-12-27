Traffic - A7 closed southbound due to pothole repair

The Autobahn 7 was closed on Wednesday between the Owschlag and Rendsburg/Büdelsdorf junctions in the direction of Hamburg for the emergency repair of a pothole. According to a spokesperson for Autobahn GmbH, the route is expected to be reopened at around 1.00 pm. During the repair work, traffic will be diverted from Owschlag via the U52 to Büdelsdorf.

Source: www.stern.de