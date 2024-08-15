Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsThe Commission has

A43 completely blocked due to bomb disposal

A blind man has been found on the A43 near Herne. The Autobahn must be closed to provide assistance.

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
After the discovery of a bomb, the A43 highway in Herne must be partly fully closed.
After the discovery of a bomb, the A43 highway in Herne must be partly fully closed.

- A43 completely blocked due to bomb disposal

After the discovery of a World War II bomb, a section of the A43 motorway near Herne must be fully closed for defusing. Both directions of the stretch between the junctions Bochum-Riemke and Herne-Eickel will be affected, the city of Herne announced. The full closure is expected to begin at 6:00 PM, a city spokesperson said on Thursday. The exact time of closure will depend on how smoothly the evacuation proceeds.

Evacuation of the cordoned-off area set up by the city began around 4:00 PM. Approximately 1,800 people are affected. A small part of the cordoned-off area lies within the city of Bochum. In addition to the motorway, the operation of the U35 subway line will also be suspended shortly before the defusing. The 500-kilogram bomb was discovered during routine exploratory work for the motorway expansion.

The Commission has initiated the process for the closure of the affected motorway section, given the discovery of the World War II bomb. Following the successful evacuation of the cordoned-off area, the full closure of the A43 motorway between Bochum-Riemke and Herne-Eickel by the Commission will commence.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public