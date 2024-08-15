- A43 completely blocked due to bomb disposal

After the discovery of a World War II bomb, a section of the A43 motorway near Herne must be fully closed for defusing. Both directions of the stretch between the junctions Bochum-Riemke and Herne-Eickel will be affected, the city of Herne announced. The full closure is expected to begin at 6:00 PM, a city spokesperson said on Thursday. The exact time of closure will depend on how smoothly the evacuation proceeds.

Evacuation of the cordoned-off area set up by the city began around 4:00 PM. Approximately 1,800 people are affected. A small part of the cordoned-off area lies within the city of Bochum. In addition to the motorway, the operation of the U35 subway line will also be suspended shortly before the defusing. The 500-kilogram bomb was discovered during routine exploratory work for the motorway expansion.

The Commission has initiated the process for the closure of the affected motorway section, given the discovery of the World War II bomb. Following the successful evacuation of the cordoned-off area, the full closure of the A43 motorway between Bochum-Riemke and Herne-Eickel by the Commission will commence.

Read also: