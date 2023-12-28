Frankfurt am Main - A3 closed after collision: Two seriously injured

A collision between two cars near Frankfurt Airport caused the A3 to be closed for several hours on Thursday morning. A spokesperson for the Frankfurt am Main police headquarters said. A 51-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man had collided in their vehicles on the carriageway in the direction of Würzburg. Both were seriously injured, the police spokesman said. Further reasons for the accident were initially unclear. According to the spokesman, the A3 had to be closed in the direction of Würzburg for around two and a half hours. He estimated the material damage at 40,000 to 50,000 euros.

