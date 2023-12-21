Skip to content
A1 will be closed between Lensahn and Neustadt-Pelzerhaken

Due to a washout in the central reservation, the Autobahn 1 will be closed between the Lensahn and Neustadt-Pelzerhaken junctions on Friday from 8.00 am to 1.00 pm. The measure is necessary to relieve the drainage of the roadway, the federal highway company Autobahn GmbH announced on Thursday....

Due to a washout in the central reservation, the Autobahn 1 will be closed between the Lensahn and Neustadt-Pelzerhaken junctions on Friday from 8.00 am to 1.00 pm. The measure is necessary to relieve the drainage of the roadway, the federal highway company Autobahn GmbH announced on Thursday. According to the information, traffic will be diverted via the U98.

