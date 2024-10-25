A youthful 11-year-old girl feigned death to evade following a tragic incident where five family members perished in their Washington residence.

For several days this week, authorities have been delving into the grisly, lethal shootings of five individuals in Fall City, Washington. Now, the girl's narrative, as detailed in court documents, provides a firsthand account of the events that transpired.

The 11-year-old recounted awakening on Monday to the sound of gunshots. Upon peeking out of her bedroom door, she observed her father, Mark Humiston, with blood on his head and her 9-year-old brother with blood in his mouth – both laying on the floor of the hallway, according to court documents.

Upon exiting their shared bedroom, the 7-year-old sister was heard by the 11-year-old, following which another gunshot was heard, and the younger sister fell to the floor, as per the court documents.

The 11-year-old informed investigators that the shooter then entered her bedroom and discharged his weapon once or twice, striking her hand and neck.

Despite the pain she felt from the bullet's impact, the 11-year-old relayed to authorities that she recognized the weapon. It was her father's silver Glock handgun, court documents mentioned.

She also recognized the shooter, claiming it was her 15-year-old brother, she disclosed.

The 11-year-old recalled seeing her brother approaching the bodies of her other family members to check if they were alive, and feigning death herself when he stood next to her bed.

Their mother, Sarah Huminston, and their 13-year-old brother had been shot and killed elsewhere in the house, authorities reported.

Two 911 calls about the same incident

The girl told investigators she managed to escape through a “fire window” in her room after her brother left the room and she overheard him talking on the phone. She then proceeded to a neighbor’s house, where they contacted 911 just after 5 a.m., reporting the shooting and identifying her 15-year-old brother as the perpetrator, as per court documents.

However, it wasn't the first call 911 received about the incident that morning.

Seven minutes prior, the 15-year-old had called for help himself, sounding out of breath and expressing that he was hiding in a bathroom. He informed a 911 operator that his 13-year-old brother had murdered their family and subsequently committed suicide, according to court documents.

The 13-year-old had been found looking at explicit content the previous night, and he was about to face serious repercussions, the 15-year-old informed the 911 operator, as a suspected motive for the shooting, as per court documents.

The 15-year-old was apprehended by authorities when they arrived at the residence. On Thursday, he was charged in juvenile court with five counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder with a firearm enhancement, according to court documents. CNN is not disclosing the 15-year-old's name due to his juvenile status.

Under Washington state law, a hearing is required and a judge's approval is necessary before the case can be transferred to adult court. A hearing is scheduled for Friday.

If found guilty and if his case remains in juvenile court, he could be detained until the age of 25 with no further repercussions, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. If he's convicted and charged in an adult court, the teen could be facing a sentence of 25 years to life, with a statutory presumption of release after 25 years.

“I would like to remind everyone that these are not proven facts, but merely allegations, and the law presumes our client is innocent of these charges,” Amy Parker, an attorney representing the teen, informed CNN. “We want the court to be aware that our client is a 15-year-old boy who enjoys mountain biking and fishing and has no criminal background.”

Investigators believe that the 15-year-old "deliberately murdered" his parents, two brothers, and one of his sisters; attempted to kill his 11-year-old sister, and "staged" the scene before emergency responders arrived, according to the court documents.

The 11-year-old girl told a 911 operator that her eldest brother had recently been in "a lot of trouble" due to failing some tests at school, and later informed investigators that he was the only sibling who knew the combination to the lockbox where their father stored his firearm, according to court documents.

Since the incident, the 11-year-old was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle but was subsequently released, a hospital spokeswoman informed CNN.

A community in mourning after the mass shooting

A local family member has stepped forward to care for the 11-year-old and the elder sibling, who remains in custody, King County Council member Sarah Perry informed CNN.

“At this time, I kindly ask you to join me in keeping all family members, community members of Lake Alice and Fall City, and others affected by this heartbreaking situation in your thoughts with prayers of peace and healing,” Perry stated in a statement.

This year, there have been at least 427 mass shootings in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one that injures or kills four or more people, not including the shooter.

Gun violence is the leading cause of death among minors in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over 1,100 children and teens died in mass shootings this year alone, according to the archive.

Earlier this week, the court ordered the 15-year-old to have no contact with his surviving sister, according to Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Mark and Sarah Humiston were homeschooling their children, and they were actively involved in the community, neighbors informed KING.

CNN has contacted Hargis Engineers, where Mark was employed.

"We're struck with sorrow and surprise due to the unfortunate incidents causing the demise of a highly revered associate, guide, and companion, along with the unfortunate loss of his close family members," the company communicated to KING about his departure. "Mark's guidance and innovative mindset were pivotal to our organization, and his absence will be deeply felt. Our sympathies go out to his loved ones, friends, and colleagues as they navigate through this challenging period."

