A young OCD patient found relief from deep brain stimulation when new brain maps were created, changing its effectiveness.

Hum, 24, is eager to walk free after treatment with targeted deep brain stimulation. This is a significant triumph for her, as she has struggled with severe obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), which at one point led to self-harm and impaired her ability to eat and drink. Her obsession with her food being contaminated had intense thoughts making her believe that unhealthy substances were present in her food. Despite acknowledging how illogical these beliefs were, Hum found herself unable to focus on anything else due to the incessant doubts that plagued her.

As a result, her heart rate and blood pressure fluctuated wildly, requiring a wheelchair for mobility and IV fluids to sustain her. Doctors made use of a tube, passing through her nose and down into her stomach, to feed her. Now, following treatment, she has made substantial strides, acquiring her high school equivalency diploma, which she proudly posed with in a photograph. She no longer harms herself and can consume and drink normally, with intrusive thoughts no longer controlling her life.

Hum's treatment was possible through ongoing research in the fields of neurology and psychiatry. Deep brain stimulation (DBS), a device akin to a brain pacemaker, has helped her turn her life around. Initially, it was developed to treat movement disorders like Parkinson's disease and dystonia. However, it has since been expanded to address mood disorders, including depression and neurological conditions such as Tourette's syndrome.

This treatment uses two electrodes to target a tiny component in the brain called the subthalamic nucleus, a structure similar to a contact lens with over half a million nerve cells. Located in the core of the brain, this hub regulates signals passing between the outer and inner layers. Dr. Andreas Horn, a neurologist at the Massachusetts General Hospital, likened it to a switchboard.

Deep brain stimulation involves implanting these electrodes near this area and tweaking the settings through an implanted pulse generator on the chest. Following a two-week wait for the body to heal, treatment is initially turned on, and special parameters are adjusted to provide an optimal experience for the patient.

Hum, who received the DBS treatment in 2021, experienced mixed results initially. After finding satisfactory settings that worked for a temporary period, she would gradually revert to her prior state. While DBS has a potential life-changing impact, it does not offer consistent success for everyone, and researchers are constantly seeking to identify why.

To find an answer, Horn and a multinational team of researchers analyzed data from over 530 electrodes implanted in more than 200 individuals struggling with Parkinson's disease, dystonia, Tourette's syndrome, and OCD. By analyzing each patient's improvement and the precise placement of the stimulators in their brain, they were able to develop brain maps representing the brain areas affected by each condition.

Horn and his team then adapted three patients' deep brain stimulators based on these precisely located targets, including Hum. Instruction: Reframe this text so that it maintains the original tone and essence but reads like a paraphrased version.

Though still in its early stages, these brain maps could lead to more effective stimulator set-ups for those suffering from these four conditions. Researchers are optimistic that they will be able to identify the optimal brain locations to target, contributing to substantial improvements in their patients' conditions.

Hum's newfound hope, thanks to this novel method, echoes in her statement when she revealed, "I feel like my OCD was sort of at the helm of the ship before, and now it's more like a passenger - it's still there, but it's not controlling my life anymore."

Using these brain maps developed by Horn's team, along with a specific form of magnetic resonance imaging named diffusion imaging, experts can observe and target the fibers most likely to create change. Each DBS electrode comes with multiple points of contact for stimulating various areas in the brain, with replicating the beneficial effects of the study in a larger sample of patients crucially necessary. For now, it's encouraging that the "maps" are leading to such positive results in patients like Hum, allowing them to return to a normal life and experience an increased sense of well-being.

A few months back, Hum shared that her treatment had improved significantly. As reported by Hum, she experienced a remarkable transformation after adjusting her device's settings in August.

"It helped me focus," said Hum. Now, she finds ease in therapy sessions and has developed an ability to differentiate between her obsessive thoughts and her actions. For Hum, identifying a thought as a manifestation of OCD has become simpler, and she chooses not to engage in rituals now.

Moreover, she can consume most foods and drinks without restrictions.

At first, Hum only wished for the chance to live a normal life. However, her aspirations have grown. She yearns to attend college, become self-reliant, and acquire stable employment. And how about relationships? "Is it possible for me to have a lasting bond, like a boyfriend?" she asked.

She is filled with immense appreciation for the skilled professionals who have aided her through this journey.

"I had lost all hope," said Hum. "I no longer saw a future for myself. But this treatment brought the light back into my life again."

Therefore, it is apparent that the deep brain stimulation has not only offered her a new lease on life but also rekindled her desire to experience all life's beauty and joy.

