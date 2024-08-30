Following hostile actions towards collective species - A wolf was fired upon in the higher region of the Rhône.

In the remote northwestern part of Bavaria, a wild canine was put down following discoveries of slain lambs. Authorities from Lower Franconia admitted to issuing a special permit for the animal's elimination at the start of August. The female canine met its end in the High Rhön region on Monday evening.

The exceptional permit was granted due to a string of incidents involving livestock that had protective measures installed between June 3rd and July 25th. These incidents were linked back to the female canine identified as GW3092f through genetic testing. "Numerous additional incidents since August 2nd, 2023, can also be attributed to this female canine."

As reported by Lower Franconia's government on Sunday night, six lambs were slaughtered and four more were wounded in the High Rhön. Given the uncertainty, a wolf assault could not be definitively ruled out, leading to the canine's termination on the subsequent night. It won't be confirmed until next week if the deceased animal was indeed GW3092f.

