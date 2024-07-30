A warrant has been issued for Katie Price's arrest.

Last year, Katie Price stated that she had no desire for court appearances and would prefer to go to jail. It seems that the 46-year-old former model is sticking to this principle, as she has not appeared for her insolvency hearing, resulting in a warrant for her arrest.

Price was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March of this year. In February, she was ordered to pay 40% of her monthly income from an online adult site to her ex-husband for the next three years. In the second case, she has a tax demand of around £762,000 (€904,000) that she has not yet paid.

"Price has no excuse"

"She has no real excuse for not attending today's hearing. The reason for her absence today is irrelevant," said Judge Burton. "In my opinion, it is necessary for the court to issue a warrant for Mrs. Price's arrest."

Lawyer Darragh Connell, representing the ex-husband, said the arrest was to ensure Price attends a future hearing. "We will not keep her in custody for a longer period."

Last year, Price said she was tired of the constant court appearances and would prefer to go to jail.

