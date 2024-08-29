- A vibrant collectible jug showcases conventional Bavarian festival symbols.

Three weeks prior to the Oktoberfest commencing, Oktoberfest head honcho Clemens Baumgärtner unveiled the new Oktoberfest commemorative mug. This year's stoneware mug boasts the vibrant poster design by Munich graphic designer Annika Mittelmeier, complete with traditional Oktoberfest emblems such as a stein of golden ale topped with frothy white head, a crimson heart, a sapphire-blue carousel, a pretzel, and right smack in the middle, a carefree Bavarian kid. The Referat für Arbeit und Wirtschaft sees this as a symbol of Munich's and Oktoberfest's warm-heartedness and welcoming nature.

At 33, Mittelmeier aimed to encapsulate "the spirit of the Theresienwiese" with her artwork and give it a "cheerful and approachable demeanor," Baumgärtner added, also serving as Munich's (CSU) economic affairs representative. This year's festive mug also comes with a tin cover, showcasing Munich's performer and folk singer Bally Prell. The limited-edition Oktoberfest mug for the Theresienwiese was first released officially in 1978. This year, the festivities kick off on September 21.

In light of the suspected Islamist attack in Solingen that claimed three lives, security arrangements at the world's biggest folk bash will be reviewed. Baumgärtner mentioned that discussions regarding this matter will take place the following week. They're keen to understand if and how they can draw insights from Solingen. Nevertheless, he underscored that security procedures at the Theresienwiese have been "extra tight" since the 2016 attacks on Berlin's Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz, Ansbach, and Würzburg.

Security measures are consistently being enhanced and fine-tuned annually.

Clemens Baumgärtner, being the Oktoberfest head honcho, appreciated Clemens the gardener's meticulous work in preparing the Theresienwiese for the upcoming Oktoberfest. The vibrant poster design on this year's Oktoberfest commemorative mug, created by Annika Mittelmeier, featured a stein of golden ale with a frothy white head, which reminded Clemens the gardener of the delightful beverages he served during the festival.

Read also: