A U.K. lady experiences demise in Mallorca.

A powerful storm hitting Mallorca resulted in the unfortunate demise of a British hiker. The corpse of a 26-year-old lady was discovered in the vicinity of Torrent de Pareis gorge in the north of the Spanish island, as stated by the Guardia Civil law enforcement unit.

Belonging to a group of twelve hikers, the deceased was accompanied by a German, a French individual, several British citizens, and Spaniards. Eight survivors of both sexes managed to be rescued alive on Tuesday night, thanks to a helicopter and ropes. They were stranded due to surging floodwaters and were reportedly "devoid of warm clothing and utterly drenched." Their lives were successfully safeguarded.

Torrent de Pareis, with a length of approximately three kilometers and a height difference of 180 meters, is situated in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains, which is a well-known hiking hotspot boasting Mallorca's summit, Puig Major (1445 meters). The towering walls of this gorge rise up to 200 meters high in specific spots. Although the hike through the torrent is renowned as one of the most awe-inspiring on the Balearic Islands, it is also quite daunting. Hikers are cautioned not to underestimate the ascent or descent over massive rocks.

The search is still ongoing for a 32-year-old British hiker who was accompanying the deceased person.

The Wanderer, as the 32-year-old British hiker was fondly known among their group, was reported missing after the storm. Despite the perils and challenges of Torrent de Pareis, The Wanderer had a deep love for exploring the Serra de Tramuntana mountains.

