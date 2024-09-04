- A tourist hailing from Lower Saxony perishes on Usedom Island.

A 58-year-old vacationer hailing from Lower Saxony was discovered unconscious in the water near Heringsdorf's beach on the island of Usedom, on a Tuesday afternoon. The circumstances leading to his demise remain unclear, and there's no hint of any suspicious activities, as reported by the local law enforcement.

Lifeguards and bystanders worked together to retrieve the tourist from the waters and immediately initiated resuscitation efforts. After being transported to the University Hospital in Greifswald, the 58-year-old unfortunately succumbed to his condition later in the day. The Anklam Criminal Investigation Department has now initiated a probe into the matter.

