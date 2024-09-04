- A tourist hailing from Lower Saxony perishes on Usedom Island.

A 58-year-old traveler hailing from Lower Saxony was discovered unconscious in the sea near Heringsdorf Beach on the island of Usedom on a Tuesday afternoon. The exact reason behind his demise remains a mystery, and no signs of misconduct have been detected as of yet, police reported.

Beachgoers and lifeguards joined forces to retrieve the elderly man from the water and started rendering CPR. Subsequently, he was transferred to the University Hospital in Greifswald. Tragically, the man succumbed to his condition later in the afternoon. The Anklam Homicide Department has launched an inquiry into his untimely death.

The traveler was originally from Lower Saxony, a region in Germany. Despite the efforts of beachgoers and lifeguards, the man from Lower Saxony failed to survive after being rescued from the sea.

Read also: