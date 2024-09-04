- A tourist hailing from Lower Saxony perishes on Usedom Island.

A 58-year-old tourist from Lower Saxony was discovered unconscious in the sea near Heringsdorf on Usedom Island on a Tuesday afternoon. No sign of suspicious activity was present, as reported by the police.

Rescue personnel and bystanders promptly retrieved the man from the water and initiated life-saving measures. Unfortunately, he was subsequently transported to the University Hospital in Greifswald, where he succumbed to his condition later that day. As a result, the Anklam Criminal Investigation Division has launched an inquiry into his demise.

The man was brought to the University Hospital in Greifswald, located on the mainland, as Usedom Island does not have a facility equipped for such critical situations. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he did not recover and passed away.

