The A31 highway has been reactivated. - A thirty-year-old individual sustains severe injuries in an incident on the A31.

In a grievous accident on the A31 highway, a 30-year-old woman endured critical injuries. The A31, making its way towards Emden between the Lingen and Wietmarschen exits, was momentarily blocked but is now back in operation.

On Thursday evening, a vehicle in Grafschaft Bentheim's region attempted to outmaneuver another on the highway, as indicated by the authorities. The car swerved to the left, veered onto the grassy middle divider, rolled over, and landed on its roof on the A31.

The 30-year-old passenger experienced severe injuries, while the 35-year-old driver received only minor wounds. Initially, it appeared that the three children in the car escaped unhurt.

Unfortunately, the impact of the collision caused significant damage to the lungs of the 30-year-old passenger, necessitating immediate medical attention. Despite the best efforts of the rescuers, the child in the backseat, who was only five, showed signs of difficulty breathing due to inhaled debris.

