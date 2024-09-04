- A thirty-year-old individual endures severe injuries following a stabbing incident.

A dude is claimed to have endangered a pregnant lady in Neu-Hohenschoönhausen with a knife and severely harmed a 30-year-old man. The unidentified villain is said to have pursued the 20-year-old all the way to her apartment door on Tuesday afternoon, menaced her with a knife, and demanded cash, as per the Berlin police's statement on Wednesday. Once the woman mentioned she was expecting, the suspect is said to have bolted without taking anything.

Apparently, the woman shared this incident with a friend later on, who then recognized the alleged assailant at a nearby eatery and confronted him, according to the account. When the suspect tried to escape, the friend is said to have tackled him. The suspect then allegedly stabbed the 30-year-old with a knife and absconded. The wounded person was transported to the hospital. The police are examining the situation for charges of attempted armed robbery and grievous bodily harm.

