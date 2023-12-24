Retirement - A tearful farewell: Trigema CEO Wolfgang Grupp gives his last Christmas speech

Wolfgang Grupp is known for his pithy sayings. The entrepreneur behind the Trigema fashion brand will retire at the end of the year and, at 81 years of age, will step away from day-to-day business. However, the company owner took the opportunity of the upcoming Christmas holidays and the paradigm shift in his company to address his staff one last time. From January 1, his two children, daughter Bonita Grupp and son Wolfgang Jr. will take over Grupp.

Grupp begins his speech very seriously, almost earnestly. "My dear employees, before this year comes to an end, I feel a very personal need to say a few words to you, above all to thank you," he begins his speech. He talks about the future management of the company and about retaining the values that he believes Grupp has embodied to date.

"I will continue to be part of the company, but the decisions and responsibilities will now be in the hands of my wife and children. I would therefore like to thank you today for everything you have taken on over the years, so that we have been able to put the sometimes difficult years behind us in a positive way and can now look to the future with confidence," Grupp continued his long and detailed speech of thanks.

Even a patriarch has to cry sometimes

After initially delivering his speech very confidently, Grupp became increasingly emotional. When he says "I will not forget all these years and decades", he is overcome with emotion and visibly has to hold back his tears. Long and loud applause follows, Grupp is allowed to collect himself, but he is only moderately successful. He hands over the lectern to his son.

While his son is speaking, the otherwise tough Grupp can be seen wiping his tears with a giant white cloth. After a short pause, during which his son addresses his future employees, Grupp returns to the lectern.

He ends his speech with the words: "Enjoy your family and, above all, good health. And let's not give up hope that our world will perhaps become a little more normal again. And so I wish you all the best for the new year 2024, especially good luck and the best of health. And once again, thank you very much for over half a century that I have been able to be with you." He is overcome with emotion again at the last sentence, and shortly afterwards the video ends with applause.

Wolfgang Grupp pays farewell bonuses to employees

As reported by theFrankfurter Rundschau newspaper, there are said to have been bonuses for the employees afterwards. It is said that Trigema pays 1000 euros to all full-time employees who have been with the company for at least one year, while new recruits and apprentices receive 100 euros. The number of employees currently stands at around 1,160.

Wolfgang Grupp took over Trigema from his father in 1969. At the time, the company was heavily in debt. Grupp succeeded in continuously increasing turnover - in 2022, Trigema achieved a turnover of 127 million euros. Wolfgang Grupp is a personally liable partner, meaning he is responsible for the company with his own assets. His son will take on this role in the future.

