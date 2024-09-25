A substantial number of young individuals exhibit indicators of detrimental social media usage.

Apparently, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe, an increasing number of young folks are finding it hard to part ways with their smartphones. Latest stats from WHO Europe's regional office indicate that over 10% of teenagers display indications of excessive social media habits, with girls being more vulnerable at 13%, contrasting boys at 9%. Approximately a third of them (36%) are said to be in perpetual contact with their online buddies.

Since 2018, this issue with social media addiction among teens has surged from 7% to 11%, as per the WHO's data in Europe. German teenagers in 2022 were slightly under the average at 10%.

Furthermore, WHO has highlighted that 12% of the youth are susceptible to developing problematic gaming behavior, with boys being more affected than girls. The organization based in Copenhagen raises serious alarms regarding the effect of digital technology on the psychological health and well-being of young individuals in Europe.

The European Union has been actively involved in addressing the rising issue of social media addiction among its youth, as highlighted by the WHO's regional office. The European Union has expressed concern over the impact of excessive digital technology use on the psychological health of its teenagers.

