A substantial number of individuals are growing more anxious over immigration and political radicalism.

Majority of individuals in Germany, as per a survey, are worried about the increasing expenses and potential societal strain due to immigration. A staggering 57% of participants expressed apprehension towards potential price hikes, as highlighted in the extended analysis "The Anxieties of the Germans" by R+V Insurance, published on Wednesday.

Germans themselves (approximately 52%) are also worried about escalating rent costs, ranking third in the study. There's been a noticeable improvement in sentiment, with a decrease of 8 percentage points each, in fears related to rising costs and expensive housing, compared to 2023.

Migration continues to be a significant source of anxiety for Germans, ranking second among their concerns. Over half (56%) of the respondents are concerned that the society and authorities might struggle to manage the influx of refugees. A substantial 51% believe that continued immigration from abroad could instigate frictions within the society.

The survey, conducted between June and August, encompassed around 2,400 individuals aged 14 and above, sharing their apprehensions.

The survey reveals that over half of the Germans are concerned about the potential societal strains caused by the influx of refugees, which could lead to extremist sentiments. This apprehension is further exacerbated by 51% of the respondents believing that continued immigration could instigate social frictions.

Read also: