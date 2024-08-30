- A substantial number of around 160,000 music enthusiasts attending concerts in Fulda.

Over 160,000 individuals flocked to significant music festivals in Fulda this summer season. A staggering 44,000 tickets were purchased for the latest iteration of the musical "Bonifatius" on the Domplatz alone, as per the city's announcement. Nearly 46,000 more music enthusiasts graced the Schlosstheater to enjoy the musical "The Pope's Daughter."

These attendance figures equate to 90 and 93% fill rates for the two musicals, respectively, as per Peter Scholz, Spotlight Musicals' managing director. Moreover, countless spectators attended the nine nearly sold-out Domplatz concerts and the anniversary gala commemorating Spotlight Musicals' 20th anniversary.

Regional Impact

"The musical summer puts Fulda on the regional map and draws in folks from across Germany and beyond," stated Fulda's mayor Heiko Wingenfeld (CDU). This surge in visitors brings about positive effects for the hospitality, dining, and retail sectors, ultimately benefiting the city's residents as well.

This year's musical summer will conclude on Saturday. In preparation for the Hessentag two years hence, both the city and Spotlight Musicals are planning a musical gala on the Domplatz.

The success of musicals like "Bonifatius" and "The Pope's Daughter" has significantly contributed to Fulda's reputation as a vibrant cultural hub for musicals. Visitors who flocked to see these productions likely also explored the city's dining and retail sectors, further boosting the local economy.

