A substantial number of activists engage in unrest at Berlin University.

In the heart of Berlin, around 15 to 20 agitators wreaked havoc at the Free University. They reportedly invaded the premises around 1 pm, leaving pro-Palestinian graffiti on the walls, as confirmed by a police representative to ntv.de. After creating chaos within the university, the intruders fled upon Police arrival.

A handful of suspected culprits were caught near the scene by the authorities. At the time of writing, they consist of three females and one male who are still in custody. Authorities have gathered evidence from these detainees. The remaining perpetrators managed to escape undetected.

The group "Palestine Speaks" posted photographs from the action at the Free University on Instagram. One image showcased a banner that read, "If cops enter our building, the equipment will be destroyed," hanging from a window. Other social media posts displayed police officers in full protective gear entering the building and an individual in black attire being restrained.

University staff member injured

In response to the assault, FU President Günter Ziegler described it as an unprecedented affront to his institution. He stated that while this wasn't the first Palestine protest at the university, it marked a significant act of violence far beyond what they had witnessed before. Approximately 30 to 40 of the university staff were present at the time of incident. One individual reportedly sustained injuries. Additionally, the IT infrastructure encountered disruptions, leading to malfunctions in phone connections, and some staff experiencing difficulties in accessing the internet.

Bettina Jarasch, the Berlin-based leader of the Green Party, expressed her views on X regarding the assault: "We condemn the violent attack on the presidency and the workers at FU Berlin, as well as the destruction of property during the occupation today." Jarasch continued, "Violence is never an acceptable medium for expressing opinions, and it has no place in democratic protests." Ina Czyborra, a member of the SPD and the science senator, shared her disapproval by stating, "We will not tolerate such actions and will confront them with unwavering determination."

As reported by the police spokesperson, investigations into the incident are ongoing: "Witnesses are being questioned, damages are being documented." The primary focus of the inquiries is concerned with charges of trespassing and property damage. However, additional charges may be added as further evidence becomes available on-site. The total extent of the property damage remains to be determined with precision.

