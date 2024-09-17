A subject linked to the murder of President Putin, identified as Routt, allegedly expressed his intention to eliminate Putin back in 2022.

Ryan Wesley Routt, Individuals Linked to Attempted Trump Assassination Attempt, Preferred Targeting Putin and Kim Jong-Un, Suggests Nurse Chelsea Walsh

Ryan Wesley Routt, implicated in the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump, had expressed a strong desire to eliminate Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un, according to nurse Chelsea Walsh. Walsh shared her observations with the "Wall Street Journal", having met with Routt in 2022 while working in Kyiv, Ukraine. She referred to Routt as one of the most dangerous Americans she had encountered during her time in the city. He reportedly attempted to join the volunteer brigades protesting against President Putin, aiming to fight alongside the Ukrainian forces.

11:18 Controversial Film "Russians in War" Gains Toronto Festival's Approval Again

The controversial documentary "Russians in War" will be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival once more. Previously, organizers issued concerns regarding the film's showing due to perceived threats. Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova spent several months filming Russian troops during combat in Ukraine for the movie. The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada criticized the festival's decision, asserting that it was propagating Russian propaganda.

10:51 Russian Ambassador to Berlin Cautiously Approaches Peace Talks Intitiatives

Sergey Nechaev, the Russian Ambassador to Berlin, expressed apprehension over potential peace discussions in the Ukraine conflict. Nechaev suggested that a peace plan must first be established before Russia can assess its compatibility with their viewpoints. Nechaev cited German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's encouragement to hasten efforts towards achieving peace in a ZDF summer interview, over a week earlier. "Another peace conference is inevitable," Scholz predicted. He concurred with Ukrainian President Zelensky's stance that Russia should also be involved.

10:31 UN Development Program to Support Ukraine Throughout Winter

Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz is collaborating with the UN Development Program (UNDP) to ensure energy security for the country's population. Experts emphasize concerns about the numerous Russian air strikes on vital infrastructure, suggesting that Ukrainians may face a harsh winter with numerous power, heating, and water supply interruptions. UNDP will work to minimize disruptions in the population's supply, including deploying gas-powered generators.

09:55 Sumy Region in Ukraine Experiences Widespread Power Outages Following Russian Drone Attack

Early morning drone attacks by Russia have left approximately 280,000 people in Sumy, Ukraine, without electricity. Ukrainian air defense forces claim to have downed 16 out of 51 drones, but those that managed to penetrate the defenses caused damage to essential infrastructure.

09:28 Ukrainian POW Executed by Russian Sword, Human Rights Commissioner Reports

The Ukrainian Commissioner of Human Rights reports that Russian forces have executed a Ukrainian prisoner of war using a sword. The captive, who appeared to have his hands bound with tape, was slain in an act of savagery, according to the Ukrainian expert. A photograph of the deceased soldier was circulated on social media, and a sword bearing the inscription "For Kursk" was found at the scene. Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova have released photos of Ukrainian soldiers returning from Russian captivity.

09:02 Chechen Commander Expresses Optimism About Kursk Offensive, Russian Media Coverage Suggests High-Level Approval

When Ukraine launched a surprise invasion in the Border Region of Kursk at the beginning of August, Russian officials remained silent. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow showed optimism on his Telegram channel, writing "Relax, enjoy some popcorn, and watch our boys annihilate the enemy in peace." Since then, Alaudinow has become the primary commentator on the Kursk offensive, with Russian media frequently disseminating his statements. Security experts believe that Alaudinow's high-profile presence in the media is a result of approval at the highest levels. Some even speculate that he may be a potential successor to allegedly ailing Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

08:42 Germany Pledges Additional 100 Million Euros in Winter Aid for Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has announced an additional 100 million euros in winter aid for Ukraine during her visit to the Republic of Moldova in Chisinau. "Winter is rapidly approaching," said Baerbock before a meeting with the Moldova Partnership Platform in Chisinau. Russia is planning another "winter war," aiming to make life difficult for Ukrainians by disrupting essential services.

08:01 Ukraine: Russian Forces Attack Energy Facilities in Sumy from the Air

Ukraine reports a large drone attack by Russia. Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 34 out of 51 Russian drones during the previous night, according to air force reports. The attack affected five regions, and energy facilities in the northeastern region of Sumy also received attacks. Local authorities claim that 16 drones were intercepted in Sumy, with infrastructure connected to backup power systems affected. Emergency personnel are currently working on repairs.

07:37 Ukraine: Russia Sustains at Least 1020 Casualties Since Yesterday

The Ukrainian General Staff estimates that Russia has incurred 1020 casualties, including deaths and injuries, since the previous day. Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukrainians report a total of 635,880 losses on the Russian side. Over the past 24 hours, six artillery systems and two tanks were damaged or destroyed, along with six armored vehicles and 66 drones.

07:10 Kyiv Post: Russian Military Airport Attacked During the early hours, an attack on a Russian military airport in Engels, located in the Saratov region, was reported by Ukrainian news outlet "Kyiv Post". The attackers used drones, as evidenced by explosions audible in the videos shared by the publication. The airport is said to house strategic bombers, equipped with missiles, which are frequently utilized by Russia for attacks on Ukrainian cities.

06:35 Stoltenberg Voices Support for Discussion on Long-Range Weapons Former NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg encourages the ongoing international debate on the prospect of allowing Ukraine to fire long-range weapons into Russian territory. Stoltenberg spoke with LBC, Britain's broadcaster, stating that each country retains the autonomy to make such decisions, although coordination is crucial for handling such matters. For weeks, Ukraine has petitioned its allies for permission to strike Russian command centers, airfields, and infrastructure. Stoltenberg acknowledged that there are no risk-free options in war, but expressed concern that Putin might emerge victorious in Ukraine.

06:13 Meta Prohibits Spread of Russian Propaganda via RT Meta, the organization responsible for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, has taken steps to curb the dissemination of Russian state propaganda. Media outlets like RT (formerly Russia Today) and affiliated entities will now be prohibited from spreading propaganda globally across Meta's platforms. Earlier this year, RT was already banned in the EU due to its dissemination of disinformation related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Delve deeper into the matter here:

05:33 Lukashenko Grants Pardon to 37 Prisoners in Belarus Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has granted clemency to 37 prisoners, as announced by the Minsk Presidential Administration. The declaration mentions that these individuals were convicted on charges of "extremism", a label frequently assigned to government critics in Belarus. Six women and several people with pre-existing health conditions are among those pardoned. No specific details were provided about the identity of these 37 individuals. In the past two months, Belarus has frequently granted reprieves to prisoners jailed for protesting against the government. Lukashenko commuted the sentences of 30 political prisoners in August, followed by another 30 pardons in early September. These actions were taken upon the individuals' expressions of remorse and requests for forgiveness.

03:11 UN Report: Human Rights in Russia Deteriorating A UN report highlights the increasing violation of human rights in Russia. Mariana Katzarova, appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2023 as the special rapporteur for Russia, reported that the situation involves a state-supported, systematic abuse of human rights. The goal is to suppress civil society and political opposition, according to the report. Critics of Russia's war in Ukraine and dissidents are facing increased persecution. Katzarova estimates that at least 1372 political prisoners are currently incarcerated. These individuals being human rights defenders, journalists, and war critics have been convicted on false charges and handed lengthy sentences. They are subjected to torture while in detention, with political prisoners kept in isolated cells or forcibly committed to psychiatric clinics. The actual number may be higher, according to a UN employee.

23:24 Sweden to Manage Potential NATO Presence in Finland NATO is currently planning to establish a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden potentially leading the initiative. The proposed arrangement involves So-called Forward Land Forces (FLF), similar to those in other NATO countries neighboring Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen confirmed this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expressed his gratitude for Finland's trust in appointing Sweden as the "framework nation" for this mission, emphasizing the role it will play in strengthening NATO's overall security.

