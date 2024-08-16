♪ A stupid, bad-ass comedy with Matt Damon ♪

"Bourne Identity" director Doug Liman presents his new cinematic disaster after the Jake Gyllenhaal flop "Road House". This time, it's Matt Damon and Casey Affleck who are wasted in a silly plot.

Rory (Matt Damon), a desperate father and former soldier, and Cobby (Casey Affleck), a small-time criminal, are in dire financial and social straits. A heist targeting the mayor of Boston (Ron Perlman) is supposed to solve all their problems. The stage is set for the new star-studded crime comedy "The Instigators" - now streaming on Apple TV+.

At first, the performances of Damon and Affleck might make the viewer inclined to give this mess a chance, but it becomes clear within 15 minutes that this type of story has been told and executed better a dozen times before. What "Bourne Identity" director Doug Liman delivers here is a generic heist comedy, uninspired and interchangeable.

For a detailed critique of "The Instigators" by Ronny Rüsch and Axel Max, tune in to the latest episode of the ntv podcast "Oscars & Himbeeren". Also featured: the documentary "Memory - The Origins of Alien", the racing film "One Fast Move", and the romantic comedy "Where the Lie Falls".

Despite their best efforts, both Matt Damon and Casey Affleck fail to salvage the dull and predictable narrative of the televised heist comedy "The Instigators." Despite being promoted as a fresh take, the television programme boasts a familiar plot and lacks originality, much like a repetitive episode on television.

Read also: