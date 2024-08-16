A strategic bomber from Russia crashed in Siberia.

23:08 Ukraine offers citizenship to foreign fighters and their families

Foreign volunteers serving in the Ukrainian defense forces and their family members will have the opportunity to obtain Ukrainian citizenship. This was announced by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Every warrior who defends the Ukrainian state, protects our people, and defends our independence deserves recognition and maximum support. This applies especially to our soldiers - Ukrainian legionnaires - who currently hold the citizenship of other states but not yet that of Ukraine. They deserve to be our citizens, citizens of Ukraine. This also applies to their families, the families of our heroes," the ministry quoted the head of state.

22:33 US government approves sale of up to 600 Patriot missiles to Germany

The US government has approved the sale of up to 600 missiles and other equipment for Patriot air defense systems to Germany. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) stated that the arms deal, valued at $5 billion (€4.5 billion), strengthens the security of the USA "by improving the security of a NATO ally that is a key partner for political and economic stability in Europe." Germany has donated several Patriot systems to Ukraine.

22:14 SBU: Ukraine boosts prisoner exchange pool

The top priority of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is to return Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity. Therefore, the SBU and the defense forces are actively working to "boost the fund for the exchange of prisoners by capturing more Russian soldiers on the battlefield." This was announced by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, at a joint briefing with the heads of the Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry, Defense Intelligence GUR, Foreign Intelligence SZRU, and the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada. "The return of Ukrainian defenders is a top priority task set by the Supreme Commander, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the press service quoted him. According to its own data, the Ukrainian army has captured over 100 Russian and Chechen soldiers while advancing across the Russian border into the Kursk region (see entry at 14:57).

21:46 Poland Honors War Heroes of Victory Over Red Army - And Draws Parallel to Putin

A military parade in Warsaw marked Poland's victory over the Red Army. Tanks and soldiers, including those from the US and other allied countries, participated. Fighter jets flew over the thousands of spectators. "We must arm ourselves and build such potential that no one will ever dare to attack us," President Andrzej Duda said before the parade, which was the highlight of the state's commemorative events. On "Polish Army Day," Poland remembers the victory of the Polish military over the troops of the Soviet Union in the 1920 Battle of Warsaw. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz writes in a letter to the soldiers that the holiday commemorates the most glorious episodes of the Polish army, the price of independence and freedom. "Today, we honor all heroes who have fought for the fatherland since the beginnings of our country," he explains.

Sixty-year-old Jacek Szelenbaum, who was among the spectators, says the parade is a show, but he feels better seeing the military equipped with more modern weapons. "We feel a bit better because we see this good equipment and feel the presence of our allies - Americans, Britons, Romanians, and others," says Szelenbaum. "This is necessary in this situation, because Poland could never defend itself alone. Only in an alliance can we stand against Putin."

20:59 Panzer General Freuding Announces Further German Military Aid to Ukraine

The chief coordinator of German military aid, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, has returned from talks in Ukraine (see also entry from 16:46). In the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt," Freuding explains which weapons Germany will deliver to Ukraine by the end of the year. The focus of military aid is to deliver additional air defense systems, artillery systems, firearms, drones, tanks, and armored vehicles. By the end of 2024, two medium-range batteries IRIS-T SLM and two short-range batteries IRIS-T SLS will be delivered to Ukraine. Additionally, ten air defense cannons of the Gepard type with two 35-mm cannons will be delivered, according to the statements. About 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks, currently being restored by Rheinmetall specialists, will also be provided. Furthermore, 400 armored MRAP vehicles will be supplied. The artillery systems will be delivered in the form of 12 self-propelled tracked artillery systems PzH-2000 and four self-propelled wheeled artillery howitzers Zuzana 2.

20:20 Authorities: Five Civilians Killed in Russian Attacks in South and East UkraineIn the south and east of Ukraine, five civilians have been killed by Russian attacks, according to authorities. In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, two people were killed by an airstrike, while one person was killed by artillery fire in Donetsk in the east. In the southern region of Kherson, a man was killed by a drone strike. Another man, previously injured in an earlier attack, died in hospital, authorities in Kherson reported. Meanwhile, authorities are urging residents of Pokrovsk to leave the city. "Especially families with children" should flee before it's too late. The enemy is approaching "at high speed" towards the city in the Donetsk region. The Russian army is continuing to strongly attack in the east of Ukraine, according to the government in Kyiv. Moscow reports the recapture of the village of Ivanyivka in Donetsk, which is only about 15 kilometers from the strategically important transport hub of Pokrovsk.

19:30 Report: USA and Ukraine Discuss Delivery of Long-Range Cruise Missiles in Advanced StageTalks between Ukraine and the government of US President Joe Biden over the delivery of long-range cruise missiles are said to be "in an advanced stage," according to the Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent," citing a source from the circle of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it is unclear when the missiles could arrive in Ukraine, the source said, adding that a timeframe in the fall of this year is being considered. The US daily newspaper "Politico" also reports, citing unnamed sources, that Biden's administration is "open" to supplying Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles to reinforce the recently provided F-16 fighter jets, among other things. Since the beginning of Russia's attack, Kyiv has been pressing the US to provide its military with long-range missiles so that they can attack Russia's military infrastructure and logistics deep within Russia.

19:16 Lithuania Sends New Military Aid Package to UkraineAs part of Lithuania's military support for the Ukrainian army, Lithuania is sending a new package consisting of trailers, trailers, and folding beds. "Ukrinform" reports this, referring to the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense. According to this, in August, armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems with missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone individual jammers, off-road vehicles with spare parts, trailers, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, and weapons accessories and their parts were transferred to Ukraine.

18:51 Cardinal Woelki: Ukraine War Must Not Be Forgotten in GermanyCardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne wants to continue supporting aid organizations and people in Ukraine affected by the Russian invasion. After a multi-day visit to the country, he said he was "deeply affected" by the impression that the war would continue for some time. "That's why it's important that the war not be forgotten in Germany," he said in Kyiv. During his visit, which is expected to last until Monday, Woelki planned to meet with representatives of various aid projects, including stops in Lviv, Kyiv, Bucha, and Irpin. His visit to Bucha, a symbol of the war's atrocities, underscored the importance of standards like the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022, the Archdiocese of Cologne has supported aid projects in Ukraine with more than 1.2 million euros. "We must continue to support the people," Woelki said. "We must stand by the Ukrainians, but also see that people on the other side are losing relatives too."

18:29 Ukraine Reports Increased Russian Attacks in Kherson RegionRussian troops have stepped up their activities near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region, prompting Ukrainian forces to seek new positions, said Dmytro Lykhovyi, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Tavria military group. The small village is a key settlement in the heavily contested Dnipro bridgehead in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, where fewer than 1,000 people lived before the war. Ukrainian forces have repelled seven Russian attacks on a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River north of the village, where their units have taken up new positions. The enemy is more active there than last week, Lykhovyi said on Ukrainian state television. Due to the marshy terrain, it's difficult to build fortifications, set up observation posts, and establish firing positions, he said. "When Russian troops use artillery in hot weather and drop incendiary munitions from drones, fires break out," making it harder to hold positions and forcing Ukrainian forces to relocate, Lykhovyi added.

18:05 Russian Medium-Range Bomber Crashes in SiberiaA Russian Air Force Tu-22M3 medium-range bomber (NATO code: Backfire) crashed in Siberia during a routine flight near Irkutsk, the state-run TASS news agency reported. The crew managed to eject safely. The cause of the incident was attributed to a technical problem with the four-seat supersonic bomber.

17:34 Ukraine Reports Deaths and Injuries from Russian Glide Bomb Strikes in Kharkiv RegionAuthorities report several Russian glide bomb attacks in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, resulting in deaths and injuries. In the Kupiansk district, Russian troops hit a civilian facility, killing two civilians and injuring one, according to the state-run Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform," citing a Telegram post by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration. A further glide bomb attack on the city of Solotschiw injured six people, including a 12-year-old child, the regional police communications department reported on Telegram.

17:03 Lukashenko Calls for Russia-Ukraine Talks AgainAmid the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko again calls for negotiations. "We should sit down at the negotiating table and end this dispute. Neither the Ukrainians, nor the Russians, nor the Belarusians need this," Lukashenko says in an interview with Russian state TV Rossiya, as reported by the Belarusian news agency Belta. Belarus, a Russian ally, supports Moscow in its war against Ukraine. Since the war began, the country has provided its territory for Russian troops to invade northern Ukraine. Lukashenko has repeatedly offered his services as a mediator for peace talks. He now claims that the West, especially high-ranking U.S. representatives, are interested in escalating the conflict. "They want us to destroy each other," Lukashenko says. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion since February 2022.

16:46 General Freuding: Ukrainians Aware of Risks of Their OperationThe military coordinator of German Ukraine aid, Major General Christian Freuding, understands the Ukrainian decision to launch an offensive on Russian territory. "Wherever a military leader has the opportunity to take the initiative, he must seize it. Based on my impressions and conversations, the Ukrainians are aware of the risks they are taking with this operation, but it can lead to significant momentum if it is successfully executed," Freuding says in the German military video format "Nachgefragt." Freuding recently visited Ukraine for talks. The advance is a "good indicator that the Ukrainian armed forces continue to have the will and capability to succeed and win this war," Freuding explains.

16:19 Reports: Ukraine deploys British Challenger 2 tanks on Russian territory

In the ongoing cross-border incursion into Russia by Ukraine, which began last week, the Ukrainian army is deploying British Challenger 2 tanks. This is according to consistent reports from British media outlets BBC and Sky News, citing unnamed sources. Previously, the British Ministry of Defence had stated that there was no change in policy and that Ukraine had the right to use weapons supplied by the UK on Russian territory, excluding Storm Shadow missiles. The ministry did not comment on the specific weapons being used in the current operation on Russian soil. The anonymous sources told BBC and Sky News that this includes the modern Challenger 2 tanks. At least 14 of these tanks have been in use in Ukraine since January 2023, with one British tank confirmed destroyed in September 2023.

15:58 Ukraine denies involvement in Nord Stream sabotage again

The Ukrainian government denies any involvement in the sabotage act against the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream. Instead, it is very likely that Russia is responsible for the September 2022 attack, according to an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mychailo Podoliak, who spoke to news agency Reuters today. "Such an act could only be carried out with significant technical and financial resources," Podoliak said. "And who had all that at the time of the attack? Only Russia." Three of the four pipelines that pumped Russian gas directly to Germany were destroyed in the attacks. The investigation is being led by the German Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe. It was revealed on Wednesday that a first arrest warrant had been issued for a Ukrainian living in Poland, but he managed to flee to Ukraine. It is suspected that the act is connected to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

15:40 Zelensky reports capture of Russian city of Sudja

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers have completely taken control of the Russian city of Sudja in the Kursk region. A Ukrainian military command center is being established there, Zelensky said. Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 had already broadcast footage on Wednesday that was reportedly showing the small town, around 10 kilometers from the border, under Ukrainian control. The footage showed burned-out Russian military vehicle columns and Ukrainian soldiers distributing aid to locals and removing Russian flags from administrative buildings.

15:21 Ukraine Establishes Military Command in Kursk RegionFollowing the advance of Ukrainian troops into the Russian neighboring region of Kursk, Kyiv has set up a military command for the territory under its control. The command is to maintain law and order and address the immediate needs of the population, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. General-Major Eduard Moskalyov has been appointed as the head of the command. Syrskyi further stated that the Ukrainian military has taken control of 82 locations and 1,150 square kilometers of territory since the start of the offensive.

14:57 Moscow Announces More Troops for Border RegionsRussian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has announced additional troops and resources for the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk bordering Ukraine. Belousov said in Moscow that the General Staff has prepared a plan with additional measures, focusing on improving the efficiency of troop management in coordination with other security agencies. The focus was on the Belgorod region, and he will personally oversee the implementation of the plan. The aim is to protect the territorial integrity of Russia, the population, and infrastructure in the border regions. This includes better coordination between the Defense Ministry, the FSB, the National Guard, and other security agencies. Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry reported the destruction of Ukrainian positions on Russian territory, but these claims could not be independently verified.

Last Tuesday, Kyiv's ground troops entered the Kursk region for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine nearly two and a half years ago. Since then, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have advanced, taking control of dozens of settlements. The incursion of enemy troops with tanks and heavy artillery has caused widespread surprise in Russia about the state of the state border.

14:26 Media Campaign and State of Emergency - Russia Complains: Victims of Ukrainian AggressionThe Ukraine conflict has long since evolved into a war of images. Video footage shows destroyed military positions, media channels report alleged partial victories. Moscow is now using the current Kursk offensive to spread another distorted narrative.

13:58 Russians Flee Border Region: "We Hid in the Bushes"Following the advance of Ukrainian soldiers into the Russian border region of Kursk, refugees report anxious moments. "We hid in the bushes," Tatyana Anikeyeva told Russian state television. She said she had to leave the village of Sudzha in a hurry. "The sound of artillery fire went on non-stop. The house was shaking," she said.

13:41 Governor of Kursk: Ukrainian Rocket Intercepted Over LgowFor over a week, Ukrainian troops have been engaged in battles with Russian soldiers after an unexpected border crossing into the Russian region of Kursk. The acting governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, has ordered the evacuation of the Gluschkowo district, located northwest of Sudzha. This evacuation order suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are advancing in the area. According to Russian reports, over 120,000 residents of the region have been evacuated so far. Russian troops have intercepted a Ukrainian rocket over the city of Lgov in the Russian region of Kursk, according to the acting governor Alexei Smirnov. Falling debris injured two locals, Smirnov reported.

13:18 Russia: Claims to Have Taken Village of Iwaniwka in DonetskRussian troops have taken the village of Iwaniwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to Russian state news agency Interfax, citing the defense ministry.

12:42 Umbach: "Russia Has Moved to More Active Sabotage"Following suspicions of sabotage at the Cologne-Wahn barracks, the question arises: How secure is Germany against hybrid attacks from Russia? Security expert Frank Umbach sees a new chapter opening after a phase of restraint, with right- and left-wing extremists playing a significant role.

12:11 Little Relief for Eastern Front Despite Push into Russian TerritoryThe Ukraine reports heavy fighting on the eastern front. Despite the Ukrainian push into Russian territory on the northern border, the main front in Ukraine is not being relieved. "Despite the events on Russian territory, the enemy continues to keep the majority of its troops in this direction and is trying to achieve success," says officer Serhiy Zehozkiy on television. The Ukrainian General Staff reports 58 engagements. This is the highest number of engagements reported for a single day this month.

11:41 Munz: "Would Cause Great Uproar in Russia"Reports are circulating in Russia that conscripts are being sent to the Kursk Oblast to halt the Ukrainian advance. ntv Russia correspondent Rainer Munz explains the significance of this and reports on the arrest of a US citizen in Russia.

11:02 Chechen Unit Claims to Have Recovered Village in KurskRussian troops have recovered the village of Martynovka in the Kursk Oblast, according to the commander of the Chechen Achmat unit, General-Major Apti Alaudinov, as reported on Russian state television. However, such claims about the combat situation cannot be independently confirmed.

10:37 Russian: Moscow's Soldiers in Kursk Simply FledThe situation in the Kursk region, attacked by Ukrainian military, remains unclear. However, President Selenskyj sheds some light on the motives behind the attack. Meanwhile, residents of the area complain of being abandoned by the Russian leadership and military.

10:13 Russia Declares State of Emergency for Belgorod RegionThe Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has also declared a federal state of emergency in the Belgorod Oblast. This was previously imposed on the neighboring Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers unexpectedly entered on August 6. Minister Alexander Kurenko states that the situation in Belgorod remains complex and tense. "As a result of Ukrainian armed groups' terrorist attacks in the Belgorod Oblast, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, with casualties and injuries reported."

10:00 Ukraine and USA Defense Ministers Discuss SituationUkrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a consultation with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on the combat situation and Ukraine's military needs. Umerov thanked Austin for "the continuous and comprehensive support since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion," the Defense Ministry in Kyiv reports.

09:31 WSJ: Zelensky Approved Nord Stream SabotagePrivate individuals allegedly initiated a small operation, overseen by a high-ranking general, to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline, the Wall Street Journal reports. President Zelensky initially approved the plan but later attempted unsuccessfully to halt it. The sabotage, which cost $300,000, was ultimately carried out by a small crew of six on a small yacht. "I always laugh when I read media speculation about a massive operation involving intelligence agencies, submarines, drones, and satellites," an officer involved in the plot told the newspaper. "It all came from a drunken night and the iron will of a handful of people who had the courage to risk their lives for their country." Zelensky reacted after CIA intervention and wanted to stop the operation, but his then-commander-in-chief, Valery Saluschnyy, continued the sabotage.

08:48 Ukraine Shoots Down All 29 Russian DronesUkraine reports shooting down all 29 Russian drones launched overnight. Russia also fired three guided Ch-59 missiles, it adds.

08:08 Ukraine Destroys Russian Kasta Radar - Cost: $60 MillionMilitary intelligence counterintelligence officers in Ukraine, in cooperation with the country's defense forces, destroyed a Russian Kasta radar in the Saporischschja war zone, the SBU press office reports. The long-range reconnaissance radar costs around $60 million to manufacture. "In fact, this radar was the 'eyes' of the Russian air defense that controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the background, carefully camouflaged it, and moved it often. This time, they managed to track it down and attack the target to destroy it," the explanation reads.

07:28 Ukraine: Kursk to Become 'Buffer Zone'The Ukrainian army states it will allow the evacuation of civilians from the Russian region of Kursk to Russia and Ukraine, and establish a buffer zone in the area where its troops have launched a major offensive. "Establishing a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily enemy shelling," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko says.

06:45 Russia seeks laborers via job portals to dig trenches in KurskAs CNN reports, Russian job portals are advertising positions for trench digging in the Kursk region as Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground in the border area. Ukraine claims to control 74 settlements in the region. The job listings seek "general laborers" capable of excavating defensive structures in the Kursk area, with advertised salaries ranging from 150,000 to 371,000 rubles (approximately $1,600 to $4,000 USD).

05:52 Ukraine: Over 100 Russian soldiers captured in KurskUkrainian forces operating in the Kursk region have captured over 100 Russian soldiers, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in a report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian forces have advanced one to two kilometers in various areas.

02:39 Further evacuation ordered in KurskIn the Russian oblast of Kursk, more residents must leave their homes following Ukraine's advance. Governor Alexei Smirnov has ordered the evacuation of the village of Glushkovo, home to approximately 4,500 people, located 11 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Two days ago, Smirnov reported that 121,000 people had been evacuated or left the region on their own.

23:58 Ukrainian General Staff confirms attacks on Russian military airfieldsThe Ukrainian General Staff has confirmed attacks on four Russian air bases overnight. Military aircraft and fighter jets of types Su-34 and Su-35 were stationed at the military airfields in the oblasts of Voronezh, Kursk, and Nizhny Novgorod. Key targets included oil and lubricant storage facilities and aircraft hangars. The aftermath of the attacks is still being assessed.

23:24 US citizen arrested in RussiaA district court in Moscow has sentenced a US citizen to 15 days in jail for disorderly conduct. The district court ordered the American to spend 15 days in administrative arrest for "petty hooliganism." Earlier, the country's top investigative authority had announced that it had opened a criminal case against the US citizen for using violence against a representative of authority, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, according to the Russian news agency TASS. TASS reports that the man refused to provide his personal details at a hotel and became aggressive, and later struck a police officer when taken to a police station. The US government has been cautious in its response. "We are aware of these reports of the arrest of another American citizen in Russia," says Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US Department of State, to reporters. "We are working to gather as much information as possible to clarify the consular situation and to determine if consular assistance is possible."

22:10 Ukraine reports Russian attack on Odessa portUkraine's military reports that Russia is targeting the port infrastructure of Odessa. At least two people were injured in the attack on the Black Sea facility, according to local authorities. The two known cases involve a port worker and a driver of grain transports, according to the General Prosecutor's Office. The responsible governor, Oleh Kiper, added that Russia used a ballistic missile in the attack. Russia has not yet commented on the incident.

21:50 Pistorius warns of increased vigilance after sabotage alarms in the German Armed ForcesDefense Minister Boris Pistorius advises increased attention following security incidents at the German Air Force base in Cologne-Wahn and the NATO support site in Geilenkirchen. "We reacted quickly at both locations, sealed off entrances, tightened controls, involved investigative authorities, and ordered laboratory tests. These incidents show that we must remain vigilant," Pistorius told "Der Spiegel". "Of course, we are also reviewing our security measures and adjusting them as needed. This has already been commissioned," the SPD politician emphasized. There are currently no concrete indications of a connection between the two incidents in Cologne-Wahn and Geilenkirchen. "Now it's about waiting for further investigation results and acting calmly. We rely on the proven cooperation with the competent investigative authorities," said Pistorius (see also entries from 21:10, 18:55, and 18:24).

21:30 Austria: Prosecutor files first charges in Russia spy scandalThe Austrian public prosecutor's office has filed charges for the first time in the case against former constitutional protection agent Egisto Ott. This includes charges of spying for Russia. According to the indictment, Ott, as an official of the Ministry of the Interior in Vienna, is accused of having commissioned another employee, on behalf of a member of the right-wing populist FPÖ party, to obtain information about the participants of a meeting of European intelligence services. Both Ott and the former FPÖ member Hans-Jörg Jenewein are accused of violating official secrets. They face up to three years in prison, according to the public prosecutor's office. A date for the start of the trial has not yet been set. In particular, Ott is said to have provided Jenewein with the names of several intelligence service employees, thereby endangering, among other things, "the maintenance of public national security and the success of future intelligence activities". Jenewein is also accused of having passed on confidential documents from the parliament, to which he had access through his participation in the investigative committee on the so-called Ibiza affair.

21:10 After Sabotage Alarm at German Armed Forces: CDU Sees Defense Ministry ResponsiblePolice and state protection are investigating a security incident at the waterworks of the German Air Force base in Cologne-Wahn due to suspicion of a sabotage action against the German Armed Forces. "Abnormal water values" and then a hole in the fence were discovered, a spokesperson for the German Armed Forces said in Cologne in front of the base. CDU defense politician Serap Güler now sees the Defense Ministry responsible for clarifying open questions: "The ministry must now immediately clarify how an outsider could have gained access to supposedly well-secured military bases," she told "Der Spiegel". "At the same time, it is commendable that the German Armed Forces detected the incidents early," said Güler (see also entries from 18:55 and 18:24).

In the context of escalating geopolitical tensions, cyberwar becomes a potential threat to nations.

Cyberwarfare could significantly impact military operations and strategic decisions in this ongoing conflict, potentially disrupting communication systems, intelligence gathering, and even logistics.

Despite this, both Ukraine and its Western allies are heavily focused on conventional military operations, addressing pressing needs like enhancing air defense and facilitating prisoner exchanges.

