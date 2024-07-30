- A Special Reunion in Paris

For the first "Sex and the City" movie, they stood together in front of the camera in 2007. 17 years later, Sarah Jessica Parker (49) and Jennifer Hudson (42) reunite - not in New York, but in Paris.

"Love is the most important thing"

On the sidelines of the Olympic Games, the two posed together in front of the Eiffel Tower. "Look who I bumped into in Paris!", the 42-year-old wrote on her Instagram profile on Sunday. "Carrie and Louise are finally reunited! Love is the most important thing, you know!", she wrote, referencing their roles from back then.

In the movie that continued the cult series "Sex and the City" after six seasons, Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw hired Louise from St. Louis (Jennifer Hudson) as her assistant to help her "re-enter the world" after being left at the altar by Mr. Big (Chris Noth). For Christmas, Carrie gave her assistant, who loved and usually rented handbags, an unforgettable luxury gift: a $5,400 Louis Vuitton handbag. In turn, Louise helped Carrie have a love comeback with Mr. Big, as she had carefully saved all his love emails for Carrie.

The movie about four friends from New York was released in theaters in 2008 and grossed $418.8 million worldwide on a budget of $65 million. A second part was released in 2010. A third film was reportedly discussed several times but failed, in part because Kim Cattrall (67) did not want to participate anymore. Instead, "And Just Like That..." started in 2021, and the third season is currently in production.

Versatile career

Jennifer Hudson did not appear in the second "Sex and the City" movie. She focused mainly on her music career from 2008 onwards. Her first solo album was released in the fall of 2008, and she sang at the Super Bowl in 2009. In September 2022, she launched her daily talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show," taking over from Ellen DeGeneres (66). She is also active as a producer. In 2022, she won a Tony Award for her production of "A Strange Loop." As she has also won an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Grammy, she is the youngest woman to have won all four major entertainment industry awards, making her one of the few EGOT winners.

Her great success was overshadowed by a private tragedy. In October 2008, her former brother-in-law murdered her mother, brother, and nephew. Her sister's ex-husband was later convicted of murder three times and sentenced to life imprisonment. In August 2009, there was a glimmer of hope for Jennifer Hudson: she became a mother to a son.

I'm not going to attend the impromptu reunion earlier planned with some friends due to unforeseen circumstances.After her successful music career and winning multiple awards, Jennifer Hudson isn't going to rest on her laurels and plans to explore more opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Read also: