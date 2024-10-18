A South Carolina resident was given a life sentence for the 2019 homicide of a Black transgender individual.

In February, a jury found Daqua Lameek Ritter guilty of one hate crime charge, one federal firearms charge, and one obstruction charge, linked to the homicide of Dime Doe. This decision, declared as groundbreaking by prosecutors, supposedly marks the initial instance of its kind.

"This judgment sends a resounding message — the Justice Department is steadfast in upholding the civil rights of every American," mentioned Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, in a statement released on Thursday. "We will employ all our resources to safeguard the rights of the LGBTQI+ community, and we will investigate and prosecute individuals who perpetrate transphobic-inspired violence within our country."

Thursday's sentencing coincides with an era of continuous violence and legislation aimed at the transgender community across the United States. By 2024, at least 27 lives of transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals had been lost as a consequence of violent acts, including gun attacks and domestic violence, as per information from the Human Rights Campaign. Around 74% of the victims were individuals of color; 48% were Black transgender women.

According to the Department of Justice, during a four-day trial in February, Ritter was allegedly incensed by "rumors concerning his sexual relationship" with Doe.

On August 4, 2019, Ritter reportedly enticed Doe to a secluded location in Allendale, around 80 miles southwest of Columbia, and fired three shots into her head, according to the department.

FBI Criminal Investigative Division Assistant Director Chad Yarbrough maintained, "The sentencing stands as the outcome of tireless effort and dedication to dispense justice for Dime Doe."

This case represents the first guilty verdict in trial under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, which was enacted in 2009 after the murder of Shepard, a gay student in Wyoming, and Byrd, a Black father of three in Texas, in 1998. The act broadened the federal definition of hate crimes to include gender, disability, gender identity, and sexual orientation.

Doe's case holds historic significance as it marks the first time a jury has convicted someone for a hate crime motivated by gender identity under the act, as per Clarke's statement in February.

Preceding this case, other individuals have been prosecuted under the act. In 2017, Joshua Brandon Vallum was sentenced to 49 years imprisonment for the murder of transgender woman Mercedes Williamson in Mississippi. Vallum confessed to the crime, acknowledging he would not have committed the act if Williamson had not been transgender.

Vallum's case did not proceed to trial, however, it was the first to be prosecuted under the act, whilst Ritter's was the first to go to trial under it.

The FBI declared their commitment to the safety and protections of the LGBTQIA+ community, through a release released on Thursday.

"We wish members of the LGBTQIA+ community to feel heard and to feel comfortable being who they are," stated FBI Civil Rights Unit Supervisory Special Agent Anthony Snead, Jr. "Because no one should be victimized for their identity."

"This victory against hate crimes is a testament to our commitment as a nation, ensuring that everyone, including us as part of the LGBTQI+ community, is protected under the law."

"The Justice Department's relentless pursuit of justice in this case demonstrates their commitment to standing up against gender-based violence, protecting us all and upholding our fundamental rights as US citizens."

