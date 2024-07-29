The Boys - A Soldier Boy prequel is coming

In June 2024, Amazon Prime Video confirmed that "The Boys" will end after five seasons - however, the series universe will continue to live on. At San Diego Comic-Con, actor Jensen Ackles (46) announced the next installment of the superhero series. The character Soldier Boy, portrayed by Ackles, will be at the center of "Vought Rising".

The title already hints at it: "Vought Rising" is a prequel to "The Boys". It's about the origins of Vought, the powerful corporation from the comic adaptation. Vought is behind the ruthless Superteam The Seven, which fights the titular Boys.

"Vought Rising": What to Expect in "The Boys" Prequel

As series creators Eric Kripke and Paul Grellong revealed at Comic-Con, the spin-off is a "crime story about the origins of Vought in the 1950s and the early heroics of Soldier Boy". Additionally, it involves "the devilish maneuvers of a Supes, known to fans as Stormfront, who went by the name Clara Vought back then". The creators describe the project as a "slippery, grisly and bloody saga".

Aya Cash (42), who portrays Stormfront in the main series, will appear in "Vought Rising", just like Jensen Ackles. Both actors also serve as executive producers of the spin-off.

Jensen Ackles has played Ben, alias Soldier Boy, since the third season of "The Boys". The only non-aging Super in the series and leader of the Payback team, Soldier Boy is the first superhuman Vought created.

"Vought Rising" is not the first spin-off of the 2019-launched superhero satire "The Boys". In 2022, the animated series "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" premiered. A year later, the live-action equivalent "Gen V" followed. In the works is the Latin American adaptation "The Boys: Mexico".

