- A sixties-old individual was discovered deceased in the region of Maine, having origins from Lower Franconia.

In the district of Main-Spessart, located in Lower Franconia, a 62-year-old man got into trouble during his fishing excursion on the Main River. His absence post-fishing trip on Thursday led to his son contacting the local authorities. Upon scouring the riverbank, rescue services discovered the man's fishing gear, prompting an extensive search operation along the river. The man was eventually rescued by firefighters from the river close to Lohr am Main.

At present, the Würzburg Criminal Investigation Department is delving into the specifics surrounding his unfortunate demise. No suspicious activities have been detected thus far, with police treating the incident as an unforeseen mishap.

The local authorities, who were initially alerted by the man's son, were assisted by the police in the extensive search operation. Upon further investigation, the police are treating the incident as an unforeseen mishap.

Read also: