A six-year-old boy ignites fireworks, resulting in a car's total destruction.

At a children's birthday party, Bengalos and sparklers were meant to impress guests. But before they could do so, a little boy played with them in his mom's car, resulting in a dangerous scenario.

A six-year-old boy ignited a firecracker inside his mom's car on the highway in Baden-Württemberg, sparking a vehicle fire. Both the child and his 39-year-old mother were rushed to the hospital due to suspected smoke inhalation, according to the authorities in Ludwigsburg.

Reports indicate that this incident transpired on Wednesday near Stuttgart on the Autobahn 8. It's speculated that the six-year-old accidentally lit a firework in the backseat, causing the fire. The mother pulled over onto the shoulder, and once the police and fire department arrived, the car was already engulfed in flames.

A news outlet claims the fireworks used were Bengalos and sparklers for a child's birthday party. Police have estimated the damage to be around 40,000 euros. Traffic got disrupted as well.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de