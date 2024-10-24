A single vegetable-topped pizza is deemed sufficient.

If you're feeling guilty as another salami-topped pizza lands on your plate, you can find solace in heating up a vegetable pizza straight from the freezer. Lucky for you, Öko-Test has indicated that most of these plant-based options are safe to indulge in without any regrets.

Lacking inspiration for dinner or running short on time? Frozen vegetable pizza to the rescue! But let's be honest, the salami variety can get repetitive, and processed meat isn't exactly a health boon for us humans. Let's spare a thought for the animals as well, as the meat-production process is often fatal for them.

So when you're in a predicament of craving, time-starvation, and lack of ideas, opt for a cruelty-free, meat-free alternative. Skip the faux sausage substitutes and instead, delve into a vegetable-filled feast. Öko-Test reviewed 13 frozen vegetable pizzas, from budget-friendly to luxury options, at prices ranging between 1.79 and 5.99 euros each.

Minimal Complaints

In a lab, they conducted rigorous tests on these pizzas to check for mineral oil residues, cadmium (a toxic heavy metal), and pesticide residues, including glyphosate. They also inspected the microbial quality of each pizza and ensured that they weren't short on taste.

And boy, do they pass with flying colors! The majority tasted deliciously aromatic, spicy, herby, and tomatoey, boasting veggies, paprika, fresh fruity tomatoes, and cheese. Öko-Test had little to complain about, giving out six 'very good', three 'good', three 'satisfactory', and one 'adequate' rating.

The 'adequate' title went to the "Dr Oetker Pizza Tradizionale Verdure Grigliate", which had some concern over mineral oil content and pesticide use.

On a brighter note, the "Dennree Al Forno Pizza Vegetaria" (costing 2.89 euros for 340 grams), "K- Bio Holzofenpizza Verdure" (2.99 euros, 415 grams), "Alnatura Pizza Vegetale aus dem Steinofen" (2.99 euros, 340 grams), and "Rewe Bio Holzofenpizza Vegetariana" (priced at 2.99 euros for 410 grams) all received outstanding test results.

