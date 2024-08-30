- A severe weather event in northern Hesse inflicts significant financial losses

A massive weather freakout has resulted in significant financial losses, estimating millions of euros, in the Kassel region. The locality of Reinhardshagen witnessed around 170 emergencies late Friday night, as per the Reinhardshagen volunteer fire department spokesperson's early Saturday announcement.

In these incidents, home basements were submerged, and trees crashed onto houses, automobiles, or roads. Some roads themselves got flooded. Fortunately, no injuries were documented, as confirmed by the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the emergency response team was also heavily involved in Trendelburg, as reported by the North Hesse police spokesperson. No injuries were reported there either.

The emergency response team was deployed to manage various situations beyond Reinhardshagen, as other communities also faced challenges. The affected areas sought assistance from this other team, known as the 'community aid unit'.

