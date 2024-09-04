A second individual implicated in wrongdoings was apprehended in Austria.

In the middle of August, a group of four offenders broke free from a secure establishment in Lower Bavaria. Not long after, one of these fugitives was captured in Austria. Now, it's the turn of a second fugitive who met his end in a wooded area near Graz, as reported by the Graz police department.

During the early hours of [insert date], a bystander reported spotting another suspect riding in a black car. A warning was issued, as this individual was believed to be violent. The description of the black Mercedes and its stolen license plates were circulated. The man was apprehended in the forest near Graz and is currently being held for questioning regarding any illegal activities he may have engaged in during his escape. Police have chosen to keep additional information classified for strategic reasons.

On August 17, these four criminals pulled off a daring escape from a district hospital in Straubing. They managed to subdue a clinic employee, threatening their life, to open a gate. They have been identified as highly dangerous and are wanted worldwide for crimes connected to property and narcotics.

In late August, authorities carried out searches in two apartments situated in North Rhine-Westphalia, aiming to locate one of the escaped convicts. The addresses in Witten, Ennepe-Ruhr district, were identified as potential leads in their investigation of contacts from the men's backgrounds. Regrettably, the fugitive was not found within these premises.

After the capture of the first fugitive, the remaining three criminals were still at large, posing a significant threat due to their involvement in serious crimes. The news of their escape and the subsequent investigation into their activities caused a wave of concern among local communities.

Despite the extensive search efforts, the crime scene near Graz revealed that the second fugitive had met a violent end, indicating the danger these criminals posed even during their escape.

