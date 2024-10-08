A scorching-hot job market's impact on inflation

The labor market saw a significant surge in September, adding an astonishing 254,000 jobs, as per stats from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This far surpassed the projected 140,000 job gains predicted by economists surveyed by FactSet, and also outshone August's revised figure of 159,000 new jobs. The unemployment rate dipped slightly to 4.1% from 4.2%.

The Fed reduced interest rates by half a point in their previous meeting, signaling a shift from curbing inflation to maintaining job market stability. Following the impressive jobs report, traders increased their bets for a minor 0.25% cut in November, rather than a larger 0.5% reduction, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Investors speculate that the superior jobs data hints at a potential 'soft landing', meaning inflation could be controlled without triggering a recession. However, some caution that a robust labor market might complicate the process of further cooling inflation. A low unemployment rate and a thriving job market underscore a powerful American consumer, whose expenditure drives up the prices of commodities and services.

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, wrote, "With monetary easing now in effect, the risk of a recession has diminished substantially. Markets must now pay closer attention to inflation, given that there are now policy pressures on both sides of the economy."

Investors will examine inflation trends through two crucial reports this week. The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the September Consumer Price Index on Thursday, followed by wholesale inflation data on the subsequent day.

Inflation indicators have been promising of late. The Fed's preferred inflation barometer, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, increased 2.2% year-over-year as of August, falling from July's annual growth rate of 2.5%. Consumer inflation lowered its annual pace to its slowest since February 2021 in August, continuing a pattern of deceleration.

"The Fed might grow concerned about inflation reemerging following the strong September labor report," Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group, suggested in a Friday missive. "We might once again find the Fed focusing on a 50-50 balance between its dual mandate."

Stocks have inched up to kick off the fourth quarter, marking their most prosperous first nine months since 1977. Markets experienced turmoil at the start of October, with market volatility rising due to prolonged tensions between Israel and Iran, pushing oil prices higher. The robust jobs report aided all major indexes in recording a weekly gain.

Oil prices are still significantly lower than their 2022 highs, which hovered around $100 per barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, some analysts forecast that crude prices could climb if the Middle East conflict escalates further. An upsurge in energy costs could also contribute to increased inflation.

At last, investors are exhaling with relief after the International Longshoremen's Association, the union that represents 50,000 workers under contract with the United States Maritime Alliance, returned to work on Friday. The settlement of the dispute allayed apprehensions of potential strike-induced disruptions in supply chains and shortages of consumer goods and supplies.

In light of the strong jobs report, many investors are now considering whether the potential 'soft landing' will allow for controlled inflation without triggering a recession, making investing decisions based on this business environment. The ongoing monitoring of inflation trends is crucial for investors, as indicated by the upcoming release of the September Consumer Price Index and wholesale inflation data.

Read also: