- A romantic involvement between David Jackson and Lisa Mieschke

The romantic union between ex-"Bachelor" David Jackson (34) and "Bachelor" contestant Lisa Mieschke (33) has come to an end. Jackson shared this heartfelt news in a now-deleted Instagram post. As per Mieschke's statement on her Instagram story, reported by Bild, the split was initiated by Jackson and carried out over the phone, which was particularly tough for her. "I just felt like I wasn't valuable enough," she is said to have mentioned.

In the Instagram post, Mieschke also hinted at long-standing issues between them. She had been attempting to discuss "certain occurrences that weren't favorable for me" since late June, but these talks never materialized. Instead, Jackson phoned her last Tuesday to end the relationship.

Mieschke went all out: Impromptu trip to Dubai for a last talk

This move was challenging given that, despite their predominantly long-distance relationship, they were both in Germany at the moment. The lack of face-to-face conversation displeased Mieschke, prompting her to make a dramatic move: "I even flew to Dubai and stopped by his door. We talked." However, this journey failed to alter the course of the split.

Mieschke has since taken down her Instagram story, stating that "many individuals are already spreading inaccuracies." She asserted that the matter is now off-limits for her. Jackson has yet to comment on the breakup. In his current Instagram story, he's promoting self-help books and hitting the gym.

The relationship between Jackson and Mieschke also left the audience of RTL's 2023 show in awe. Despite Mieschke not receiving the final rose from the Bachelor, they announced their union at the "Great Reunion" post-show.

Despite the attempt to salvage the relationship during the impromptu Dubai trip, the end of the relationship between David Jackson and Lisa Mieschke marked a significant turn in their once-blossoming relationship. Moving forward, both individuals are focusing on personal growth, with Mieschke focusing on setting boundaries and Jackson promoting self-help books and fitness.

