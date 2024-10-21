A resident of Philadelphia is accused of issuing horrific threats against an individual involved in enlisting poll monitors.

Law enforcement officials claim that 62-year-old John Doe sent a series of aggressive texts to an unnamed representative, along with the party not being mentioned in the court records.

The accusations, which surfaced less than three weeks before the 2024 presidential election, are part of the Justice Department's attempt to quell threats and violence against election workers.

As per court papers, Doe sent these intimidating messages in September, following a social media post from the representative that sought volunteers to assist in "monitoring the polls on Election Day."

The first message from him stated, "I'm interested in being a poll watcher," according to the court documents.

When the representative failed to promptly respond, Doe is reportedly claimed to have written again, "I WILL KILL YOU IF YOU DON'T RESPOND TO ME!"

He then continued with "Your days are numbered, B**ch," in the second and "GAH, I'M GOING TO F***ING FIND YOU AND PEEP YOUR SKIN OFF AND USE IT AS TOILET PAPER" in the third.

Doe is charged with disseminating interstate threats, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. As of now, Doe does not have a legal counsel listed in the court records.

The controversy surrounding Doe's aggressive messages towards the unnamed representative has raised concerns in the realm of politics, given the election's proximity.

This incident highlights the growing tension and potential for violence in the political sphere, as threats against election workers continue to pose a significant challenge to the democratic process.

