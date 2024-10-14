A resident of Crimea was handed a 21-year imprisonment sentence, charged with committing "high treason."

A Russian court has handed down a 21-year prison sentence to a resident of the Crimean region, annexed by Russia, for alleged high treason. The Russian security service, the FSB, made this announcement. The man hails from Sevastopol and stands accused of disseminating classified military information to Ukraine.

As reported by Russian news outlets, quoting the regional FSB branch, the man was reportedly recruited by Ukraine's security service, the SBU, in 2022. He was found guilty of leaking details about the stationing of Russian troops in Sevastopol. The city serves as the main port for the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Investigators claim that the individual, whose age was not disclosed, also contemplated setting fire to a city administrative building. Prior to his arrest by the FSB, he is said to have participated in relevant training, the agency revealed. A military tribunal in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, has now sentenced him to 21 years in prison, the FSB confirmed.

Since Russia's military operation in Ukraine began in February 2022, numerous individuals in Russia have landed in prison, faced other penalties, or faced accusations of "treason," "sabotage," "terrorism," or "espionage" - criminal charges that often carry severe consequences.

The leaked military secrets included details about the stationing of Russian troops in Sevastopol, potentially compromising Russia's strategic position. The man's actions, if true, constitute a serious threat to Russia's military secrets and national security.

