A religious figure is reportedly advocating for the violent elimination of Jews.

A preacher at an Islamic center in Bavaria is being charged by the Munich Public Prosecutor's Office for inspiring hatred towards Jews. The 37-year-old preacher, who hails from the Weiden Islamic Center, is being accused of hate speech, as per the investigating authorities. The center has been under surveillance by Bavaria's Office for the Protection of the Constitution for some time now. In the 2023 report, the mosque is listed as a place of worship influenced by Salafist ideologies. As early as 2014, it was observed that some preachers regularly spread their Salafist beliefs.

This German-born Syrian is alleged to have encouraged the killing of Jews during a sermon at the Weiden mosque after a Hamas attack on Israel, in front of around 50 followers. The indictment filed with the Weiden District Court alleges that the defendant initially wished victory to the Palestinians in the conflict between the extremist Islamic group Hamas and Israel during the supplications recitation. He then repeatedly urged God to take the lives of Jews. The Public Prosecutor's Office accuses the man of inciting hatred against Jews and helping to cultivate a hostile environment that encourages attacks against them.

The investigation was instigated following a tip from security authorities. The Anti-Semitism Commissioner of the Bavarian Justice Department, based at the Munich Public Prosecutor's Office, assumed control of the case due to its significance. Now, the Weiden District Court must rule on the indictment's admissibility.

The investigation into the preacher's hate speech towards Jews was handled by the Anti-Semitism Commissioner from the Bavarian Justice Department, who is based at the Munich Public Prosecutor's Office.

