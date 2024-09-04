- A relative of Trump is commencing their university education in New York.

For quite a while, there had been plenty of rumors floating around about which college Barron Trump, the 18-year-old son of ex-US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, would be attending. But this speculation came to an end on September 4, when Barron was spotted at the prestigious New York University (NYU) in the bustling heart of Manhattan. There were indeed pictures to back this up, which were published by the "New York Post." Following this, Donald Trump himself confirmed this in an interview with the "Daily Mail." "He's a brilliant kid," Trump said, "and he's heading to the Stern School of Business at NYU, a top-notch institution."

Barron was apparently accepted by numerous colleges, Trump added. Studying at the Stern School of Business, which is part of NYU's economics faculty, is considered as some of the best training one can get in this field. It's highly regarded among the top business schools in the US. Barron is said to be one of about 20 other applicants who were granted admission to start their studies.

Donald Trump graduated from Wharton School in Philadelphia

Before his college decision, Barron Trump had also considered applying to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where Donald Trump himself had attended. However, Barron ultimately went in a different direction. And according to Donald Trump, this didn't cause any conflicts. In his usual brash manner, he told the newspaper, "It's an incredibly competitive place. He liked it, he liked the school. We were fans of NYU, but it's one of the best ranked."

Barron Trump had graduated from the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach in May. Following his father's ascension to the presidency in 2017, Barron spent the majority of his time in Trump Tower, which is located in Manhattan, just a short distance from his new college campus.

