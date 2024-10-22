A railway employee perished in a work-related incident in North Rhine-Westphalia.

A train conductor met his fate in a workspace incident in North Rhine-Westphalia, getting hit by a train. The unfortunate victim, age 46, passed away in a hospital following the severe impact, as stated by the authorities. As per the official report, the unfortunate event unfolded during the wee hours at an industrial site, while the conductor was commuting to another location.

According to standard protocol, the conductor should vacate the cabin and manage the train using a remote control. In this case, for reasons yet to be clarified, the 46-year-old was struck by the heavyweight train. Recognizing the accident, a fellow worker dialed emergency services. The exact cause of the incident remained a mystery initially. Subsequent investigations aim to establish if a mechanical failure or other scenarios resulted in the unfortunate incident.

The conductor, unfortunately, encountered the train while vacating his cabin using a remote control. Following the incident, the fellow worker promptly contacted emergency services.

Read also: