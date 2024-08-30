- A prosperous journey in the rock music industry

Veteran rocker Peter Maffay (75), once a forced Schlager star, boldly abandoned his lucrative Schlager career to return to his beloved rock music. Despite his success as a Schlager artist, often featured in "ZDF Hitparade" and "Bravo," he decided to switch to a grittier sound in 1973, rejecting producer Michael Kunze (80).

The Ballad Singer's Rebellion

Maffay's song "Du," released in 1969, launched his ballad career. By 1979's "Steppenwolf" album, he had distanced himself from Schlager, though Schlager influences still resonated in his lyrics. The album's success proved his successful transformation, allowing him to deliver his rolling R with more intensity, as heard in his 1980 hit "Über sieben Brücken musst du geh'n."

In a "Tagesspiegel" interview, he recalls this transition period as crucial, igniting his rebellious spirit. "This transformation was vital. It stirred my defiance. Close your eyes, full speed: It had to be done."

Rock Star Trials in 1982

Maffay's hard rock image change was tested in 1982 when he opened for Rolling Stones concerts in Germany. His worst concert experiences, shared in "Rolling Stone" in 2024, included eggs hurled onto the stage, leaving him humiliated and feeling like a guillotine was needed.

Wacken's Heavy Metal Debut

Over five decades have passed since "Steppenwolf," and the German rock icon boasts 20 number-one albums, selling over 50 million records. In 2024, Maffay made his Wacken Open Air festival debut, as guest star for rock comedian Bülent Ceylan (48, "Ich liebe Menschen"). The heavy metal crowd welcomed him with respect and applause instead of boos, though some younger attendees joked about Helene Fischer (40) joining next year.

Down-to-Earth Rock Star

Despite his rebirth as a rocker, Maffay remained untouched by rock'n'roll clichés. He said in a "Berliner Morgenpost" interview, "I've never craved glamour. And those 'hotel room guitar-smashing' rock'n'roll clichés have always mystified me." In "Der Stern," he clarified, "Rock'n'roll means freedom of thought and action to me. A platform to connect with people, to be a community."

Maffay addressed the "classic mix of 'sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll'" in his life by stating, "I've never done drugs, and I've enjoyed rock 'n' roll as much as I could -- and will continue to do so in the future."

The "We Love Rock 'n' Roll" Farewell Tour

Under the "We Love Rock 'n' Roll" motto, Maffay concluded his "Farewell Tour 2024" in June and July, marking the end of his massive arena shows. He plans to focus on his family in the coming years, including his daughter Anouk (5) born in 2018 with new partner Hendrikje Balsmeyer (37).

During his farewell tour, Maffay introduced his son Yaris (20) as the opening act, debuting some of his songs on the EP "Yaris."

