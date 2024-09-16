A prolonged blaze in a Houston suburban pipeline has forced evacuations.

A blaze was recorded on Monday morning, situated between Deer Park and La Porte, approximately 25 miles to the southeast of Houston. As a result, streets were blocked off and nearby homes were evacuated, according to the La Porte Office of Emergency Management.

Mayor Jerry Mouton of Deer Park reported to reporters that the burning substance is liquefied natural gas and that it would take some time to extinguish.

Energy Transfer, the line's owner, stated that there was an incident at their valve station involving a 20-inch natural gas liquids line, resulting in a fire. The affected line has been isolated to allow the remaining product to burn off itself. At present, Energy Transfer does not have an estimated timeframe for the conclusion of this process.

At least 50 people were evacuated due to the blaze, while significantly more individuals have encountered power outages, evacuations, and closures in the vicinity, according to Deer Park Police Assistant Chief Frank Hart.

CenterPoint Energy, a Houston-based energy company, indicated several outages in the region on Monday morning. The company affirmed that they were observing the situation, which was "independent of the company’s natural gas operations or equipment." Upon safety protocols being fulfilled, their electric crews would assess the damage to their power lines, poles, and equipment in the area, restoring service to affected customers as efficaciously and promptly as feasible.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries, Hart stated.

Some schools in the area, including San Jacinto College's central campus, ordered a "stay put" directive in response to the blaze and subsequently terminated classes and activities.

Geselle Melina Guerra, a 25-year-old resident of a mobile home within the evacuation area, told the Associated Press she was enjoying her breakfast when she heard an explosion.

"All of a sudden we heard this huge bang, and then I witnessed something bright, like orange, emanating from our back door that was situated outside," Guerra said.

"I was merely panicking, pacing around the living room, not quite knowing what to do or what was happening. I assumed perhaps an airplane had crashed near our home," Guerra added.

Us residents in the area have been advised to stay indoors due to the ongoing threat from the blaze. Despite the challenges, our community is coming together to help those affected, offering shelter and assistance where needed.

