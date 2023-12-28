Frankenthal Prison - A prisoner's escape attempt ends in a stream

In Neustadt an der Weinstraße in Rhineland-Palatinate, a prisoner has escaped on the way to his hearing. The man from Frankenthal prison was due to be brought before a criminal judge at Neustadt an der Weinstraße district court, as the authorities announced on Thursday.

When he was to be taken from the car to the court building, he fled in handcuffs. During his escape, the prisoner reportedly jumped off a bridge into the Speyerbach stream and tried to flee upstream. However, he was caught in the stream by prison staff and court constables and arrested again. His hearing then took place after all, it was said. According to the local court, the man can expect to be released in spring 2024.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de